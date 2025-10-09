OnlyFans Star Who Bedded 1,057 Men in a Single Day Ranks World Leaders She'd Sleep With — But Leaves Mad Vlad Out For This Telling Reason
Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue said she really does have standards when it comes to who she will and won't sleep with, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The adult video content creator, 26, infamously had sex with more than 1,000 men in a single day, but says there are two world leaders whom she absolutely will not hook up with, while ranking the most powerful men around the globe when it comes to desirability.
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, ranked world leaders on a scale from one to 10, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin scored at the very bottom.
"Oh, not good, 1 out of 10. I'm pretty sure I've never heard anything positive about him. We have loads of spies everywhere as well," Blue dished about Putin, 73.
The star said she wouldn't have sex with Putin out of fear of getting "poisoned."
North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un also scored a one out of 10 because he is so "strict."
"I'm gonna have to give him a pass," Blue added about being adverse to having sex with him.
Yes to Trump
Western leaders fared somewhat better with Blue.
She gave President Donald Trump a six out of 10, and said she would "facilitate" America's Commander-in-Chief purely for business purposes.
"For a visa, 100 percent," Blue said about having sex with Trump. "I would like to be able to go to the US. It's brilliant for gang bangs and events."
U.K. Reform Party leader Nigel Farage notched the highest ranking with a 7.5, as Blue mused, "He sounds like a normal lad, to be honest. I think he's got a good-looking son, actually."
'I Let Most People Bonk Me'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer got a major thumbs down from Blue, scoring only a two out of 10.
She called him "Terrible," adding, "I don't know much about politics, but I know enough to know he's bad."
Blue was aware of Starmer's controversial open immigration policies, joking, "He'd probably let a lot of people into me."
Even with the low ranking, Blue would still bed Starmer while snarking about how her standards are already low.
"If he had a blue ski mask on, it'd make quite a funny sex tape. I don't know who's done more f------, me or him. I'd let him bonk me. That's not to say I speak highly of him because I let most people bonk me," Blue laughed.
World Record Holder
Blue infamously set the world record for having sex with the most men in one day, bedding 1,057 partners in 24 hours. However, her priority was quantity over quality.
“So I probably orgasmed in the world record about four times,” the sex star said after completing her feat.
“That’s because my time with each person was quite short, and for me to orgasm personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds," she added, referring to how she spent well under a minute with each man.
Blue shattered the old record held by Lisa Sparks, who bedded 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004