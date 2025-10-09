'We're Doing The Studies': Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr. Claims Circumcision Is 'Highly Likely' Linked To Autism In Bizarre New Rant
Oct. 9 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has made some new comments regarding Tylenol and autism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a cabinet meeting, Trump was speaking when he gave the floor over to RFK.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Insists Circumcised Children Have 'Double the Rate of Autism'
"There's many, many other confirmation studies – there's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism," he shockingly announced. "It's highly likely because they’re given Tylenol,” he added. "None of this is positive, but all of this is stuff that we should be paying attention to."
Interestingly, circumcision of babies is typically done quite soon after a baby is born, with some procedures done within their first day or two of life. Tylenol, even at the baby strength, is not recommended to be given to children under 12 weeks of age when it comes to fevers; however, it does say newborns can be given it for pain after a circumcision, but they should talk with their healthcare provider first to ensure they get the right dosage.
Donald Trump Previously Linked Pregnant Women Who Took Tylenol to Autism
In a press conference on September 22, Donald Trump linked pregnant women using Tylenol to autism, and warned them against using it, stating, "They [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever.”
He encouraged pregnant women not to take the drug, insisting there’s "no downside."
"Don't take it,” he said. "You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born."
Trump did acknowledge he was giving his own opinion rather than giving information based on scientifically backed facts.
"I'm not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about, you know, different results, different studies, I talk about a lot of common sense,” he added. “And they have that too. They have that too, a lot."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Called Out on His Comments on Circumcision and Autism
X users slammed Kennedy’s comments about circumcision/Tylenol and its link to autism.
"So is mothers taking Tylenol the cause of autism, or is it babies taking Tylenol?" one person asked, pointing out the inconsistencies in the two statements that have been put out on Tylenol and autism thus far.
Another person called out what they deemed as this being anti-Semitic, writing, "A child who is circumcised early has double the rate of autism! Wait, so RFK Jr. is directly attacking Jewish Americans who, by religious law, circumcise their children." They then tried pandering to Trump, asking him for "help with this nonsense."
Another person claimed Tylenol may "sue the living hell out of this administration" due to all of their comments about it.
Arguments aside, some X members took to slamming RFK with names, calling him "the dumbest person" and "certifiably insane."