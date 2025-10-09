'We're Doing The Studies': Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr. Claims Circumcision Is 'Highly Likely' Linked To Autism In Bizarre New Rant

In a press conference on September 22, Donald Trump linked pregnant women using Tylenol to autism, and warned them against using it, stating, "They [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever.”

He encouraged pregnant women not to take the drug, insisting there’s "no downside."

"Don't take it,” he said. "You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born."

Trump did acknowledge he was giving his own opinion rather than giving information based on scientifically backed facts.

"I'm not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about, you know, different results, different studies, I talk about a lot of common sense,” he added. “And they have that too. They have that too, a lot."