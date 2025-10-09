Bieber's Brutal Dig: Justin Takes a Public Swipe at Mom Pattie Mallette After She Posted an Emotional Prayer for Troubled Singer... Days Before His Ex Selena Gomez's Wedding
Oct. 9 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber has clapped back at his own mom, Pattie Mallette, after she declared she was "praying" for her troubled son days before his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez walked down the aisle to groom Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mallette, 50, sent out the emotional plea for prayers to "heal every wound" tormenting her son, 31, whose recent unhinged behavior has sparked concern for his mental health.
Mallette's Emotional Prayer for Bieber
Bieber's mom shared the post on Instagram, in which she said she was "cheering" and "praying" for her son "always," adding: "I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin."
Mallette's post continued with a prayer: "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain be broken in Jesus' name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.
"Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree."
Bieber's Brutal Diss
Weeks after Mallette shared her prayer for her son, Bieber decided to respond to his mother – and left a brutal comment on the post.
Bieber wrote: "Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong."
His comment quickly racked up thousands of likes, though the public diss only added to confusion and concern over the meaning of Mallette's post.
Selana Gomez's Wedding
While Mallette's post failed to explain why exactly she was asking for prayers to "heal every wound" in Bieber's "heart, mind and body," many Instagram users suspected her message was related to Gomez's wedding due to the timing of the post.
One user commented: "His mom knew his feelings to Selena since her wedding is tomorrow."
A second echoed, "Nothing, it's just Selena's wedding," and a third added, "You know your son's heart is with Selena.."
Another slammed Bieber and his mom while suggesting the post was meant to overshadow his ex-girlfriend's big day, writing: "It must be a new song called pray for me. He always try to sabotage Selena's special moments."
Others slammed Mallette for fueling drama surrounding Bieber and his wife, Hailey, with one commenting: "Keep praying Pattie cause you've done enough damage."
A second wrote: "He needs psychiatrist not praying."
Some blamed Bieber's concerning behavior on Hailey – and alleged he couldn't "heal" because of the "manipulative situation" with the Rhode beauty founder.
Bieber's response comes after insiders claimed his new obsession with firearms is "making people around him very nervous."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bieber raised eyebrows earlier this month when he shared a series of snaps firing a gun.
An insider close to the singer said: "Justin's completely immersed himself in this gun hobby. He's buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods.
"He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it's starting to look more like an obsession – and that's what has people concerned."