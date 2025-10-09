Bieber's Brutal Dig: Justin Takes a Public Swipe at Mom Pattie Mallette After She Posted an Emotional Prayer for Troubled Singer... Days Before His Ex Selena Gomez's Wedding

Bieber's mom shared the post on Instagram, in which she said she was "cheering" and "praying" for her son "always," adding: "I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin."

Mallette's post continued with a prayer: "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain be broken in Jesus' name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.

"Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree."