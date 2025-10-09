Turning Point USA Strikes Back: Charlie Kirk's Organization to Host 'All-American Halftime Show' to Rival Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Following Backlash
Oct. 9 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Amid the backlash of Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl halftime show, Turning Point USA has announced they will be having their own halftime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On October 9, the organization formerly headed up by the late Charlie Kirk announced they would be presenting The All-American Halftime Show.
Details on the All American Halftime Show
In an official post on social media platform X, they wrote the following: " HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT... It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon."
In the ad for the event, they promise the show will celebrate "faith, family, and freedom."
When clicking on the website, people interested are encouraged to fill out a form where they’re asked what types of music genres they’d like to see featured.
The options include the following: "Anything in English," "Americana," "Classic Rock," "Country," "Hip Hop," "Pop," and "Worship."
The website also promises "more info and musical artists" will be announced.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Happy About Bad Bunny Performing
Since Bad Bunny was announced, many conservatives have spoken out against the choice, including Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime,” she shared in a statement on X.
"It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America,” she added. "And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows.”
People came at Greene for her remarks, with one person reminding her he was “born in Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States."
"Bad Bunny is more American than Melania Trump,” another person quipped. "He is an American citizen. Born and raised on American soil.”
Kristi Noem Reminded People ICE Will Be at the Super Bowl
Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, reminded people that ICE agents will be present at the big game after Bad Bunny was announced.
Speaking to podcaster Benny Johnson, she said, "I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that's what America’s about. So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law."
"So, I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Noem added.
Kristi Noem's Reaction to Bad Bunny Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed
When asked for her reaction to Bad Bunny being chosen as the halftime performer, Noem said, "Well, they suck and we'll win, and God will bless us and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe. And they’re so weak, we’ll fix it.”
Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also talked with Johnson about the Super Bowl, insisting, "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”