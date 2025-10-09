Turning Point USA Strikes Back: Charlie Kirk's Organization to Host 'All-American Halftime Show' to Rival Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Following Backlash

On October 9, the organization formerly headed up by the late Charlie Kirk announced they would be presenting The All-American Halftime Show .

Amid the backlash of Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl halftime show, Turning Point USA has announced they will be having their own halftime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Turning Point USA asked people if they want to hear 'worship' music at their All American Halftime Show.

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon. 2.8.2026 https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL

In an official post on social media platform X, they wrote the following: " HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT... It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All-American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon."

In the ad for the event, they promise the show will celebrate "faith, family, and freedom."

When clicking on the website, people interested are encouraged to fill out a form where they’re asked what types of music genres they’d like to see featured.

The options include the following: "Anything in English," "Americana," "Classic Rock," "Country," "Hip Hop," "Pop," and "Worship."

The website also promises "more info and musical artists" will be announced.