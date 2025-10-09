Jon Gosselin Claims Ex-wife Kate Hid 'Suspicious' Trust Leaving Children's Money to Bodyguard During 'Affair'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Jon Gosselin has made bombshell claims against his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, alleging that she put her former bodyguard and current boyfriend Steve Neild in charge of a trust involving their children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple, who divorced in 2009, share eight kids, including twin daughters and their famed sextuplets.
'Boyfriend' Steve Neild's Role
Kate, 50, revealed to fans she's in a relationship and accidentally named Neild's first name in a September TikTok video. He also appeared from behind in a livestream where the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star noted, "Hello to the boyfriend," after he sweetly brought her a café latte.
The duo initially sparked romance rumors in 2008 when Neild began working as security for Kate after she and her family shot to fame on their TLC reality show. She denied reports of an affair at the time.
Jon, 48, now claims that in 2009, his ex-wife named Neild as a co-trustee to an educational trust fund for their children if Jon were, for any reason, "unable to serve as successor co-trustee" should anything happen to Kate.
'Suspicious' Trust Fund
"Once I went through the divorce, my attorney at the time found a trust fund, the original Education Trust Fund that she created with him, without me, and named him as a trustee to my kids’ money," Jon told The U.S. Sun, as the outlet noted it had been unable to verify the documents provided to them.
"That was the icing on the cake… It was very surreal, strange. We find a trust fund, and it looks suspicious. It was just very odd," the DJ continued.
Finding the alleged documents made Jon question how long Kate and Neild had been involved.
"I find it odd that those two got together, went to an estate attorney, created a trust, they both signed it, and the estate attorney without my knowledge. If my attorney wouldn’t have found it, that would’ve been in place," he dished.
The trust was dated in March 2009, three months before Kate filed for divorce from Jon.
Kate Reveals She Can Pay For Her Kids' College Education
At the time, Jon and Kate's eight kids were still minors, and the duo had set up an educational fund for their future.
Their 24-year-old twin daughters, Mady and Cara, have both graduated from college, while their 21-year-old sextuplets, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, all sought higher education.
Jon is currently estranged from all but Collin and Hannah, who lived with him during their high school years.
Kate proudly revealed in August that she was able to cover her children's college costs after working 12-hour days as a pediatric home care nurse. She also mentioned the money she socked away from Kate Plus 8, the TLC reality show featuring her life with the children as a single mom after her divorce from Jon.
'Sickening' Legal Fees
"What happened with all the income from the show. I hate that you are having to work 12-hour shifts," one fan asked in the comments of an August TikTok video.
"Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS," she replied about where her former reality TV fortune went while hitting out at her legal battles with Jon.
"Sickening, but I was dragged into court constantly, and that costs a ton. Sad [because] my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers," Kate added about why she still works so hard in nursing.