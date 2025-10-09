Jon Gosselin Claims Ex-wife Kate Hid 'Suspicious' Trust Leaving Children's Money to Bodyguard During 'Affair'

"Once I went through the divorce, my attorney at the time found a trust fund, the original Education Trust Fund that she created with him, without me, and named him as a trustee to my kids’ money," Jon told The U.S. Sun, as the outlet noted it had been unable to verify the documents provided to them.

"That was the icing on the cake… It was very surreal, strange. We find a trust fund, and it looks suspicious. It was just very odd," the DJ continued.

Finding the alleged documents made Jon question how long Kate and Neild had been involved.

"I find it odd that those two got together, went to an estate attorney, created a trust, they both signed it, and the estate attorney without my knowledge. If my attorney wouldn’t have found it, that would’ve been in place," he dished.

The trust was dated in March 2009, three months before Kate filed for divorce from Jon.