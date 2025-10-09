Tragic Joan Kennedy Was Placed on 'Suicide Watch' After Back-to-Back Deaths of Ex-husband Ted and Daughter Kara

Ted was introduced to his first wife by his sister Jean, who was a classmate of Joan's at Manhattanville College, in 1957. The pair began dating and while they expressed reservations about getting married, Kennedy patriarch Joe insisted on the union.

They married in 1958 and had three children together, sons Ted Jr. and Patrick and daughter Kara, a cancer survivor who died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2011.

While they put on a united front in public, Ted and Joan's marriage was plagued with affairs, scandal, addiction and heartbreak.

Joan and Ted split in 1978 but did not officially divorce until after his failed 1980 presidential campaign in 1983.