EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Camelot Secret Joan Bennett Kennedy Took to Her Grave

Forced to deal with philandering husband Ted's relentless affairs and abuse, Joan's drinking spiraled out of control. However, the Massachusetts senator forbade her from showing up for A.A. meetings because he feared her story would ruin his political career.

Joan's alcoholism was a closely-guarded secret within the Kennedy family – and Ted made sure it was kept that way.

"Almost everyone in the political community thought Ted had the perfect political wife, the envy of the capital," recalled author Laurence Leamer, who wrote the explosive book The Kennedy Women. "But the Kennedys were desperately worried that Joan's condition would become public knowledge."

Leamer claimed that Joan begged to go to A.A., but Ted wouldn't allow it.

"The Senator – which is how Joan refers to him – wouldn't let his wife get help, though she was in desperate need and pleaded for it, because he wouldn't let anyone know she was an alcoholic," he said. "The family was used to putting up a wall, constructing a sham, living a lie. It's what they always did."