Joan Bennett Kennedy Dead at 89: Ted Kennedy’s Ex-Wife Dies Peacefully at Boston Home... After Facing Years of Heartache Over Family’s Scandals, Affairs and Divorce

Joan, a native New Yorker raised in a Roman Catholic family, attended Manhattanville College with Ted's sister Jean, who introduced the pair in 1957.

While Joan and Ted quickly hit it off, they both reportedly expressed apprehension toward diving into marriage, but were ultimately engaged within a year after the future senator's ruthless father Joe insisted on the union.

They tied the knot in 1958 and welcomed three children together – Kara, Ted Jr. and Patrick.

Following years of scandal and heartbreak, Joan and Ted separated in 1978 but did not officially divorce until 1983.