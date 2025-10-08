EXCLUSIVE: The Paranoid Reasons Justin Trudeau 'Still Doesn't Want the World to Know He's Still Quietly Dating Katy Perry'

Justin Trudeau is still going to extraordinary lengths to keep his relationship with Katy Perry under wraps – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the former Canadian Prime Minister has become "deeply paranoid" about their romance being made public.

Trudeau, 53, who split from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 49, in 2023 after two decades of marriage, is still dating the pop star despite earlier reports of a split.

Sources close to the pair tell us the couple have been meeting in secret since the summer and are determined to keep their relationship private after photos of them together in Montreal caused a media storm.