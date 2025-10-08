EXCLUSIVE: The Paranoid Reasons Justin Trudeau 'Still Doesn't Want the World to Know He's Still Quietly Dating Katy Perry'
Justin Trudeau is still going to extraordinary lengths to keep his relationship with Katy Perry under wraps – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the former Canadian Prime Minister has become "deeply paranoid" about their romance being made public.
Trudeau, 53, who split from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 49, in 2023 after two decades of marriage, is still dating the pop star despite earlier reports of a split.
Sources close to the pair tell us the couple have been meeting in secret since the summer and are determined to keep their relationship private after photos of them together in Montreal caused a media storm.
Secret Meetings and Tight Security
The pair was first spotted in July walking Perry's dog Nugget through a city park before enjoying dinner at a local restaurant and later visiting a cocktail bar.
Days later, Trudeau attended one of Perry's concerts with his 16-year-old daughter Ella-Grace.
Witnesses said the politician appeared "relaxed and happy," singing along to Firework and I Kissed a Girl – though the attention that followed reportedly alarmed him.
A source close to the singer said Trudeau "was rattled by the attention and started to suspect that someone close to them was talking to the press."
The insider added: "He's always been private, but after those photos surfaced he's become extremely protective. He feels his trust was broken and he doesn't want anyone knowing he's still seeing Katy."
Perry Plays Along with Trudeau's Low-Profile Lifestyle
Perry, 40, who recently ended her six-year engagement to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, 48, is said to be playing along with Trudeau's new low-profile approach.
The insider said: "Katy finds the secrecy exciting – she says it gives things a bit of an edge. She's keeping it relaxed, but she's genuinely invested in him."
The Teenage Dream singer's romance with Trudeau reportedly began soon after her split from Bloom was confirmed in June.
The former couple, who share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, had been together for nine years.
Speaking on NBC last month, Bloom said: "I'm great, man. I'm so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter… it's nothing but love."
Orlando Bloom Reportedly Jealous Over Katy's New Flame
But a friend of Perry's says Bloom has recently become jealous over her growing closeness to Trudeau.
The source said: "He puts on a front about being mature and at peace with it, but watching her move on so fast has clearly thrown him. He's been in touch more lately and has even told friends he's wondering if ending it was a mistake."
According to insiders, Perry has brushed off Bloom's renewed attention.
The source said: "She feels he had his opportunity and wasted it. She's moved on now and believes he's only reacting because there's suddenly someone else in the picture."
A Relationship Built on Depth and Mutual Respect
Those close to Perry describe her attraction to Trudeau as a mix of admiration and curiosity.
One source said: "She's told friends that after years of being with high-drama partners, it's refreshing to be with someone grounded and self-assured. Justin isn't interested in fame or Hollywood – he treats her as an equal. They talk endlessly, joke together, debate things. She says being with him makes her feel like she's growing."
With Perry preparing for the European leg of her The Lifetimes Tour this weekend, sources say the pair plan to meet in private before she departs.
One insider said: "They're both being careful, but there's no doubt about it – the relationship is still very much alive."