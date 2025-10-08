EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's VERY Different Takes on Their Split Revealed

The pair met at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles in 2005 and married a year later in Sydney. Their relationship was long seen as one of Hollywood's great love stories and a second chance at happiness for Kidman after her high-profile marriage to Top Gun actor Tom Cruise, 63, ended in 2001.

Kidman later said of that earlier relationship: "I was a child, really, when I got married."

She shares two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with Cruise.

Urban has been open about his past struggles with addiction.

Earlier this year, he reflected: "All through the years of drinking and doing drugs and all the rest of it, I always had this very specific voice inside me that goes, 'One day, you're gonna come to a crossroads or a fork in the road, and it'll be the final one.'"