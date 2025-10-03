EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Nicole Kidman's Marriage Split — And How Her Shocking Weight Loss 'Should Have Set Alarm Bells Ringing'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:01 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban has ended after 19 years, and those close to the couple now say the warning signs were visible months before the split became public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and the country singer, 57, are living apart, with Urban moving into his own residence in Nashville while continuing his High and Alive world tour.
Kidman has remained in Tennessee with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Warning Signs Missed
Sources suggest Kidman was "blindsided" by Urban's decision to split, though observers now point to a series of earlier red flags – from a cool public appearance to her dramatic weight loss and a surprise move to Portugal.
A source close to the family said: "Nicole didn't want to see the truth, but the signs were there. Her weight loss, the solo appearances, the distance from Keith – all of it pointed to a marriage and people in trouble. For friends around her, it should have set alarm bells ringing."
Distant Appearances
Kidman and Urban were last photographed together in June at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville. Usually known for affectionate public displays, they appeared distant in the stands.
Their final social media exchange came weeks later when Kidman posted a black-and-white anniversary tribute.
Urban replied only with a heart emoji, without posting anything of his own.
A source said: "Nicole poured her feelings into that post, but Keith's minimal reply stood out. It was a clear signal of how things really were between them."
Portugal Move Sparks Questions
In July, Kidman fueled further speculation when she attended Wimbledon without Urban, instead sitting with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. That same month, she applied for Portuguese residency without her husband.
Though Urban's camp later explained his touring schedule prevented him from attending the mandatory appointment, insiders saw the move differently.
One source said: "Nicole was beginning to carve out her own path. To outsiders, the Portugal residency looked less like logistics and more like a statement of independence."
Strain Takes Its Toll
Fans also noted Kidman's physical transformation. At the Golden Globes in January, she appeared noticeably thinner in a fitted Balenciaga gown, sparking widespread concern. A nutrition expert said she appeared well below the average weight for her height.
A source familiar with her schedule added: "Nicole has been pushing herself relentlessly. With non-stop filming, constant travel, and family demands, the strain was beginning to show."
The couple's diverging careers only deepened the cracks.
While Urban toured North America, Kidman spent much of the summer in London filming Practical Magic 2, renting a Hampstead mansion for more than $87,000 a month.
Another insider said: "They did try to stay in touch every day, but after Nicole lost her mother, the long stretches apart became more obvious. It felt like they were drifting into separate lives."
Kidman herself admitted last year that marriage is rarely as perfect as it appears.
Promoting her Netflix drama The Perfect Couple, she said: "There's no perfect anything – anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."
Asked whether she believed her marriage was viewed as perfect, she replied: "I don't see any of that. No, I don't see that."