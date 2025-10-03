EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Nicole Kidman's Marriage Split — And How Her Shocking Weight Loss 'Should Have Set Alarm Bells Ringing'

Nicole Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban has ended after 19 years, and those close to the couple now say the warning signs were visible months before the split became public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and the country singer, 57, are living apart, with Urban moving into his own residence in Nashville while continuing his High and Alive world tour.

Kidman has remained in Tennessee with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.