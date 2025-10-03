EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey O'Day Tears Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Criticizes Sentence After Rapper Is Ordered to Spend 4 Years Behind Bars

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," O'Day stated on X. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured."

"The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back. No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain," she continued. "Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims."

O’Day concluded with a warning to the victims: "Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

The star then touched on Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and added: "My heart goes out to Cassie in this moment. I hope she can internalize the Court's recognition of the extraordinary bravery it took for her to come forward, knowing that her voice was heard. The judge acknowledged his behavior as subjugation, and that’s what it was."