EXCLUSIVE: Aubrey O'Day Tears Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Criticizes Sentence After Rapper Is Ordered to Spend 4 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 3 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
In the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sentencing, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Aubrey O’Day’s reaction.
O’Day was a member of Diddy’s group Danity Kane, but she did not testify against him in his trial.
What Did Aubrey O'Day Say?
"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," O'Day stated on X. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured."
"The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back. No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain," she continued. "Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims."
O’Day concluded with a warning to the victims: "Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."
The star then touched on Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and added: "My heart goes out to Cassie in this moment. I hope she can internalize the Court's recognition of the extraordinary bravery it took for her to come forward, knowing that her voice was heard. The judge acknowledged his behavior as subjugation, and that’s what it was."
O'Day's Experiences With Combs Revealed
O'Day had previously accused Combs of grooming her on the Crysis Queen podcast. "I look at the beginning of Making the Band and little Aubrey auditioning, and I'm like, 'I don't know how I became the sexy face one,'" she said in 2024.
She noted Combs was "on camera assaying how much he hates it, but he’s off camera telling me all the ways I needed to be groomed properly, like down to my toenails."
The singer even claimed "grooming” was part of Combs’ cycle of abuse.
"With Diddy, I saw… multiple sides of him," she added. "But I don't know who I was even talking to that was sober... There was always an element of something going on."
'Courts Have Recognized the Potential Risk'
Before his sentencing, O’Dy spoke out to a media outlet about Combs.
"The courts have clearly recognized the potential risk he still poses to society, and any sentence must not only secure accountability, but also ensure sufficient time for meaningful rehabilitation – a period long enough to address the severity of his crimes, protect the public, and create the conditions for genuine reform,” she said at the time
O’Day also told people not to forget Combs is also "facing more than 50 civil lawsuits” beyond his criminal conviction, something she called "a staggering reminder that the story of his accountability is far from over."
Combs was sentenced to four years behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of transportation of prostitution.