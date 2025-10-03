Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Why Nicole Kidman Is 'Shattered' By Keith Urban Split — 'She's a Hopeless Romantic, But It Never Seems to Go the Distance'

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman has been left devastated by Keith Urban split, insiders say she's a hopeless romantic left broken.

Oct. 3 2025

Nicole Kidman is "shattered" following the end of her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.

Friends say the Oscar winner, 58, is a "hopeless romantic" now facing the brutal reality that none of her major relationships have lasted.

Living Separate Lives

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman 'shattered' after 19-year marriage to Keith Urban ends.

Kidman and Urban, 57, share two daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – but have been living apart since the summer. Urban moved into his own residence in Tennessee while touring, while Kidman stayed in Nashville with their children.

A source close to the actress said: "Nicole was convinced Keith was the one she would spend her life with. After giving so much love and commitment, it's crushing for her to be back in this place. She always throws herself in completely, but somehow it never endures."

Painful Pattern of Heartbreak

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Kidman believed Urban was the one she'd grow old with

Kidman's romantic history has long been public. At just 23, she wed Tom Cruise after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder in 1990. They adopted two children – Isabella, now 32, and Connor, 30 – before Cruise abruptly filed for divorce in 2001.

"I thought our life together was perfect," she admitted years later. "It was a shock to my system. It took me a very long time to heal."

She later had a low-key romance and secret engagement with rocker Lenny Kravitz, which ended but remained amicable.

A Love That Couldn't Last

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Nicole once called Keith the love of her life

Her 2006 Sydney wedding to Urban was hailed as a fresh start. Urban once confessed Kidman was "well out of (his) league," while she called him the love of her life.

But their early years were rocky – just months into marriage, he entered rehab for addiction struggles.

At the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in 2023, Urban recalled: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens… Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love."

Friends say Kidman believed that love would carry them through nearly two decades together. "Nicole gave her all to the marriage," one insider said. "She truly thought Keith was the person she'd grow old with, which is why this breakup has been such a heavy blow."

Family First

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Urban battled addiction early in the marriage but credited Kidman with saving him

Despite heartbreak, Kidman has focused on motherhood. She proudly watched daughter Sunday make her runway debut in Paris last year, telling reporters: "I was like, 'You got this baby.' I'm trying to give her her own space (and not be) overbearing."

A family insider added: "Nicole longed for the fairytale – a lasting marriage, children, and security. She's accomplished so much in her career, but privately she feels like she's starting over, and that's what hurts most."

