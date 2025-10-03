Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mario Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Finally Addresses 'Ridiculous' 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Defamation Lawsuit After All Charges Were Dismissed 

mario lopez
Source: mega

Mario Lopez has had his say about his defamation lawsuit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mario Lopez has finally addressed a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former NFL cheerleader, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after a judge threw out the charges.

Desiree Townsend has been in a months-long legal battle with the former Saved By the Bell star, after he shared and commented on a news story that questioned her mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
mario lopez
Source: mega

The case has been dismissed, and Lopez wants to move on.

Townsend sued Lopez, his employer NBC, Inside Edition, and even the actor's own legal team – demanding $150million in damages.

She stated from the start that her name and reputation were dragged through the mud after Lopez, 51, shared an old Inside Edition story about her on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," and adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

Lopez maintained that anything he said is covered by free speech and filed an anti-SLAPP motion, which allows a judge to quickly dismiss lawsuits filed against public figures for just that reason. And that's exactly what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez's Rips 'Ridiculous' Lawsuit

Photo of Desiree Townsend
Source: desiree townsend

Former NFL cheerleader Desiree Townsend has vowed to appeal.

After refusing to comment on the case for months, Lopez breathed a sigh of relief on his radio show, calling the whole ordeal "unusual."

"It was an absolutely ridiculous lawsuit, but nonetheless, you kind of have to deal with it," he said on On with Mario Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

He then gave a special shout-out to his defense team at the famed law firm Geragos & Geragos, and celebrated his win without ever mentioning Townsend's name.

"A judge has officially thrown it out and rewarded me. Victory," Lopez declared. "And now this person is responsible for my legal fees and hopefully out of our lives forever."

His radio co-host and wife, Courtney, had her say as well, admitting: "It was stressful because it was just so unnecessary that we were even dealing with something like this."

Article continues below advertisement

Townsend Vows to Appeal

mario lopez served
Source: desiree townsend

Lopez filed a restraining order after Townsend served him with legal papers.

However, it's not over yet for Lopez, after Townsend told RadarOnline.com she will file appeals and is still pursuing other avenues against him.

"It’s on to the appellate courts now!" she announced. "This is where real change happens and where case law is shaped."

But first, Townsend will turn her attention to the restraining order Lopez was granted against her, keeping her at least 100 yards away from him and his family.

"Right now, my focus is on appealing the restraining order decision," she continued. "One of the grounds for the appeal is that the anti-SLAPP motion was never properly heard, and Mario’s team presented no opposition evidence."

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez and the Restraining Order

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Anne and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: The Reason No-Nonsense Princess Anne Is Refusing to Help Prince Harry Heal His Rift With King Charles

The Wales Royal Family and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Shameful Conduct Is 'Serving as a Brutal Warning' To Prince William and Kate Middleton When It Comes to Raising Their Kids

mario lopez
Source: mega

He was granted a restraining order against the so-called 'Flu-Shot Cheerleader'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The restraining order was issued after Townsend surprised Lopez at his home to serve him with legal papers.

RadarOnline.com previously shared a video Townsend made accompanying a process server to Lopez's home to present him with the defamation lawsuit.

The Access Hollywood host responded with legal action of his own, in the form of the order, which states Townsend can get no closer than 100 yards to the star or his family.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lopez argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.

"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.