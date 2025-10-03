EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Finally Addresses 'Ridiculous' 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Defamation Lawsuit After All Charges Were Dismissed 

Townsend sued Lopez, his employer NBC, Inside Edition, and even the actor's own legal team – demanding $150million in damages.

She stated from the start that her name and reputation were dragged through the mud after Lopez, 51, shared an old Inside Edition story about her on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," and adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

Lopez maintained that anything he said is covered by free speech and filed an anti-SLAPP motion, which allows a judge to quickly dismiss lawsuits filed against public figures for just that reason. And that's exactly what happened.