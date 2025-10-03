EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Finally Addresses 'Ridiculous' 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Defamation Lawsuit After All Charges Were Dismissed
Mario Lopez has finally addressed a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former NFL cheerleader, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after a judge threw out the charges.
Desiree Townsend has been in a months-long legal battle with the former Saved By the Bell star, after he shared and commented on a news story that questioned her mental health.
Townsend sued Lopez, his employer NBC, Inside Edition, and even the actor's own legal team – demanding $150million in damages.
She stated from the start that her name and reputation were dragged through the mud after Lopez, 51, shared an old Inside Edition story about her on Instagram while captioning his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," and adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.
Lopez maintained that anything he said is covered by free speech and filed an anti-SLAPP motion, which allows a judge to quickly dismiss lawsuits filed against public figures for just that reason. And that's exactly what happened.
Lopez's Rips 'Ridiculous' Lawsuit
After refusing to comment on the case for months, Lopez breathed a sigh of relief on his radio show, calling the whole ordeal "unusual."
"It was an absolutely ridiculous lawsuit, but nonetheless, you kind of have to deal with it," he said on On with Mario Lopez.
He then gave a special shout-out to his defense team at the famed law firm Geragos & Geragos, and celebrated his win without ever mentioning Townsend's name.
"A judge has officially thrown it out and rewarded me. Victory," Lopez declared. "And now this person is responsible for my legal fees and hopefully out of our lives forever."
His radio co-host and wife, Courtney, had her say as well, admitting: "It was stressful because it was just so unnecessary that we were even dealing with something like this."
Townsend Vows to Appeal
However, it's not over yet for Lopez, after Townsend told RadarOnline.com she will file appeals and is still pursuing other avenues against him.
"It’s on to the appellate courts now!" she announced. "This is where real change happens and where case law is shaped."
But first, Townsend will turn her attention to the restraining order Lopez was granted against her, keeping her at least 100 yards away from him and his family.
"Right now, my focus is on appealing the restraining order decision," she continued. "One of the grounds for the appeal is that the anti-SLAPP motion was never properly heard, and Mario’s team presented no opposition evidence."
Lopez and the Restraining Order
The restraining order was issued after Townsend surprised Lopez at his home to serve him with legal papers.
RadarOnline.com previously shared a video Townsend made accompanying a process server to Lopez's home to present him with the defamation lawsuit.
The Access Hollywood host responded with legal action of his own, in the form of the order, which states Townsend can get no closer than 100 yards to the star or his family.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lopez argued the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."