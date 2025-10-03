Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Reason No-Nonsense Princess Anne Is Refusing to Help Prince Harry Heal His Rift With King Charles

Photo of Princess Anne and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne is staying away from the drama surrounding Prince Harry.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Princess Anne has earned a reputation as the royal family's hardest-working member – but sources tell RadarOnline.com there is "no way" that will extend to helping Prince Harry heal his rift with King Charles and The Firm.

Anne, 75, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has long been regarded as the monarchy's most dependable figure. Last year, she completed 474 official engagements at home and abroad, more than any other royal, despite recovering from a concussion after a riding accident on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

Article continues below advertisement

The Monarchy's Most Dependable Workhorse

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal but won’t mediate Harry’s feud.

But insiders say her no-nonsense style means she has little appetite for involving herself in family dramas – including the breakdown in relations between her brother, 76, and his youngest son Harry, 41.

A source close to the Princess Royal claimed: "Anne isn't inclined to get involved in Harry's issues. She feels it's not her role – he decided to step away from royal duties, and with that choice, she believes, he also gave up the backing that comes with the family."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Ignored the Ideal Guide

Photo of Princess Anne and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

'Anne sees Harry as having betrayed his father and brother,' one insider said.

Another insider said: "Had Harry sought guidance on life as the second-born, Anne would have been the ideal person to turn to. But since he's made plain he doesn't wish to embrace that role, she considers the issue finished."

Harry has admitted his relationship with Charles is strained. In his memoir Spare, he described feeling sidelined within the royal hierarchy.

Observers note that Anne faced the same circumstances as a younger sibling but chose to embrace the role. She became a key support to her mother during decades of service and played a central role in Charles' coronation as 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' – a position of honor symbolizing her loyalty to the sovereign.

Article continues below advertisement

Loyalty Over Family Feuds

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Observers noted she thrived as a second-born, unlike Harry.

An insider claimed: "Anne would have been perfectly placed to guide Harry. She has proved that being the second child doesn't have to mean being sidelined – it can mean becoming the monarch's most reliable support. But I don't think she will step in now. For Anne, loyalty is everything, and she sees Harry as having betrayed his father, his brother, and the entire royal institution."

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, infamously stepped back from their senior roles in 2020 and have since settled in California. Their public criticisms of the monarchy, from the Oprah Winfrey interview to Spare, have widened the gulf with the royal family.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
The Wales Royal Family and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Andrew's Shameful Conduct Is 'Serving as a Brutal Warning' To Prince William and Kate Middleton When It Comes to Raising Their Kids

Composite photo of Jon Gosselin, Dr. Phil, and Kate Gosselin

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Phil 'Tried to Get' Jon Gosselin '$2Million from TLC to Stay in his Marriage'... After Wife Kate's Alleged 'Affair'

Anne Keeps Her Focus on Duty

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Experts say Anne embodies what Harry could have been as the 'spare.'

While Charles has made attempts to rebuild contact, William remains estranged, and Anne, sources say, sees little to be gained from intervening.

"Anne has always been about keeping her head down and focusing on her duties," one family associate said. "She doesn't view it as her responsibility to sort out other people's messes – particularly when those difficulties stem from their own decisions."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.