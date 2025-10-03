EXCLUSIVE: The Reason No-Nonsense Princess Anne Is Refusing to Help Prince Harry Heal His Rift With King Charles

Princess Anne has earned a reputation as the royal family's hardest-working member – but sources tell RadarOnline.com there is "no way" that will extend to helping Prince Harry heal his rift with King Charles and The Firm.

Anne, 75, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has long been regarded as the monarchy's most dependable figure. Last year, she completed 474 official engagements at home and abroad, more than any other royal, despite recovering from a concussion after a riding accident on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.