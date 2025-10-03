EXCLUSIVE: 'Exhausted and Traumatized' Nicole Kidman Set to Take Care of Kids While Estranged Husband Keith Urban is Away on Tour

Nicole Kidman is said to be 'exhausted and traumatized' after her split from Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner and the 57-year-old country star separated this week after months of speculation.

Friends now say Kidman has been left to care for the couple's daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – while Urban continues his High and Alive world tour across the United States.

A source close to the actress said: "Nicole has taken on everything for the children while Keith is away. She's keeping things together, but it has left her drained and overwhelmed – she is basically exhausted and traumatized."