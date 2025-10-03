EXCLUSIVE: 'Exhausted and Traumatized' Nicole Kidman Set to Take Care of Kids While Estranged Husband Keith Urban is Away on Tour
Oct. 2 2025, Published 8:12 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is "exhausted and traumatized" as she manages family life in Nashville following the collapse of her 19-year marriage to Keith Urban, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Holding the Family Together Alone
The 58-year-old Oscar winner and the 57-year-old country star separated this week after months of speculation.
Friends now say Kidman has been left to care for the couple's daughters – Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 – while Urban continues his High and Alive world tour across the United States.
A source close to the actress said: "Nicole has taken on everything for the children while Keith is away. She's keeping things together, but it has left her drained and overwhelmed – she is basically exhausted and traumatized."
Years of Conflicting Schedules
The split comes after years of conflicting schedules. Urban has been on the road for much of 2025, while Kidman spent the summer in London filming Practical Magic 2.
She rented a Hampstead mansion once owned by Boy George, reportedly paying more than $87,000 a month.
Urban was notably absent, and acquired his own residence in Nashville, moving out of the family's $4 million compound.
Another insider said: "Nicole and Keith created a base in Nashville for their family, but time apart only increased. With her working in London and him constantly touring, they ended up living separate lives."
Grief Added to the Strain
The strain deepened following the death of Kidman's mother in September 2024. An insider said: "They did make the effort to speak daily, but the distance since Nicole lost her mother has been stark. To those close to them, it looked like they had already gone their own ways."
Friends suggest Kidman is channeling her energy into the children as a way to cope with her split.
One source said: "Nicole is concentrating on giving Sunday and Faith stability. She's put them at the center of everything, even while balancing her career, and it's been very hard on her."
Signs of Separation Were Already There
Speculation about the state of the marriage mounted in July when Kidman applied for permanent residency in Portugal without Urban. At the time, the move was presented as a practical step while she worked in Europe.
In hindsight, it has been taken as a sign of separation.
Kidman and Urban married in 2006 in Sydney and quickly became one of the entertainment industry's most prominent couples. But they were no strangers to difficulties. Shortly after their wedding, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction.
Last year he recalled: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens."
Despite their differences, sources insist affection remains. A source close to the family said: "The love was there, but their paths were pulling them apart. Divorce isn't certain, yet they are no longer operating as a couple."
Kidman herself has acknowledged marriage is far from simple. Promoting her Netflix series The Perfect Couple last year, she confessed: "There's no perfect anything – anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."