LeAnn Rimes, 43, Reveals Agonizing Secret Health Battle She's Kept Hidden For Years After Her Teeth Fell Out Mid-Performance

She said: "For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," adding that the secrecy contributed to feelings of self-doubt.

"It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough'.

"I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations."

Rimes, 43, has previously been open about suffering from psoriasis, despite traditionally keeping health issues private, which she revealed for the first time in 2020.

She said: "It was such a moment of relief' to publicly share her diagnosis 'because I had been hiding that for so long.

"The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause. Every time I talk about it, I set myself — and someone else — free."