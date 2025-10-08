LeAnn Rimes, 43, Reveals Agonizing Secret Health Battle She's Kept Hidden For Years After Her Teeth Fell Out Mid-Performance
Oct. 8 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes has opened up about her agonizing secret health battle, months after the singer's teeth fell out midperformance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Can’t Fight The Moonlight hitmaker, 43, has been keeping her troubles underwraps for years but is now at a stage where she feels confident talking about how it has impacted her well-being, both physically and mentally.
'I'm Not Good Enough'
She said: "For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," adding that the secrecy contributed to feelings of self-doubt.
"It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough'.
"I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations."
Rimes, 43, has previously been open about suffering from psoriasis, despite traditionally keeping health issues private, which she revealed for the first time in 2020.
She said: "It was such a moment of relief' to publicly share her diagnosis 'because I had been hiding that for so long.
"The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause. Every time I talk about it, I set myself — and someone else — free."
Insecurity Concerns
Rimes mused on how much she had changed over the years.
"Looking back at all of those different people I was, I know that next year I'll be different from who I am now. I hope I am," she said.
"I'm aware of getting the chance to love all of the aspects of myself. Some of those are harder to love, but I now have the bandwidth and capacity. I can talk to myself in a kinder way."
Despite facing health struggles, the performer confirmed that she now feels "great."
"My physical health has been something I've focused on the past few years, and preparing my body for the changes it's going through."
Teeth Trauma
In June, Rimes — who is married to actor Eddie Cibrian — made headlines after her dental bridge fell out in the middle of a performance at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington.
When she was 16, Rimes opted to get dental veneers, but she needed a second dentist to fix them because the veneers were not bonded properly.
The ordeal resulted in the singer having to undergo multiple root canals and oral surgeries.
At the time, Rimes talked to her fans in an Instagram video about the shocking experience of having her teeth pop out.
"So last night, I was on stage in the middle of One Way Ticket. I feel something pop in my mouth," she recalled. "And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night."
Rimes quickly made her way to the side of the stage to put the bridge back into place.
"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage. And so, for the rest of the show, I was literally like this pushing my teeth in like every couple lines and singing," she explained.