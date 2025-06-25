LeAnn Rimes Sparks Major Concern As Country Star, 42, Bolts From Stage Mid-Show After Her Teeth Fall Out

Rimes' dental fiasco went down during her performance at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington on Friday, June 20.

The next day, Rimes took to Instagram to calm fans' fears and explain what exactly happened in a video captioned: "Story time… the show must go on."

She said in the video: "Okay, we're going to do a little story time about how the show must go on... and this is the most epic example of how the show must go on.

"So, last night I was on stage, in the middle of (singing) One Way Ticket, and I feel something pop in my mouth.

"And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night."