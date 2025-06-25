LeAnn Rimes Sparks Major Concern As Country Star, 42, Bolts From Stage Mid-Show After Her Teeth Fall Out
LeAnn Rimes has given a new meaning to a jaw-dropping performance.
The country star shocked fans when her teeth fell out mid-concert, causing her to rush off stage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans were rightfully concerned over the bizarre moment, prompting Rimes to address the incident on social media.
'The Show Must Go On'
Rimes' dental fiasco went down during her performance at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington on Friday, June 20.
The next day, Rimes took to Instagram to calm fans' fears and explain what exactly happened in a video captioned: "Story time… the show must go on."
She said in the video: "Okay, we're going to do a little story time about how the show must go on... and this is the most epic example of how the show must go on.
"So, last night I was on stage, in the middle of (singing) One Way Ticket, and I feel something pop in my mouth.
"And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night."
The Grammy winner said she "panicked" when she realized what had happened, and proceeded to run off stage so she could "pop" her dental bridge back in place.
Rimes continued: "Then I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage.
"And so, for the rest of the show, I was literally like this, pushing my teeth in."
She said she kept having to push her bridge back in "every couple of lines" and didn't realize how many "F" and "THs" sounds she has in her songs, specifically her hit Can't Fight the Moonlight, which didn't help the situation.
'Epic Experience'
Ever the professional, Rimes took the incident in stride and laughed off the ordeal, which she called "the most epic experience ever."
Rimes, who took the country music industry by storm at age 13, continued: "I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last."
She then cracked a joke about hoping her teeth stayed in place for her next show, telling fans: "The front row, get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them."
The Blue singer concluded her update by saying she was just "keepin' it real," adding: "Like I said, there wasn’t a f------ thing I could do about it except either walk off, or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it.
"The show can go on, even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment. You just gotta be real with people."
Instagram users flocked to Rimes' comment section to react with concern, as one person said: "Kinda young for dentures, no? And she's had money to take care of her dental health since she was quite young.
"But dental health is strongly genetic, from what I hear, some people have many more problems with their dental health, not because they don't take care of their teeth, they just have bad genes."
Another added: "Sadly, all dental care is now focusing on losing natural teeth and going for extremely expensive implants not covered by insurance," and one user said, " Find another dentist!"