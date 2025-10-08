Your tip
'I'll Break Your F***ing Legs': Denise Richards' Makeup Artist Tells Court Her Ex Aaron Phypers Once Threatened Her in Malibu Showdown

Composite photo of Denise Richards, Aaron Phypers, and Pamela Brogardi
Source: MEGA; @glambypamelab/Instagram

Denise Richards' makeup artist told the court her ex Aaron Phypers once threatened her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

Denise Richards’ makeup artist testified on October 7 on her behalf, offering a harrowing account against Aaron Phypers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pamela Brogardi, the cosmetics professional, claimed Phypers told Richards "I’ll break your f------ legs" after he came into a room at his Malibu wellness centre where she was doing Richards’ glam for the day.

Denise Richards 'Was Scared,' Her Makeup Artist Alleged

Photo of Pamela Brogardi
Source: @glambypamelab/Instagram

Pamela Brogardi recounted seeing multiple bruises on Denise Richards' thigh.

Brogardi was responsible for Richard’s glam during Season 9 and Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and claimed Phypers spoke "aggressively" to Richards multiple times. She also revealed she had to cover up bruises on Richards’ body "at least a dozen times."

The makeup artist went on to describe an alleged incident that took place sometime "between 2020 and 2022" where she saw multiple bruises on Richards’ thigh she noted were “maybe half the size” of her palm.

When she confronted Richards about the bruises, she noted she "was scared."

Denise Richards' Makeup Artist Claimed the Actress 'Feared for Her Life'

Photos of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' makeup artist claimed she never saw Aaron Phypers hit her.

"She seemed like she was scared and feared for her life," she claimed. "She was very scared that night. He didn’t care if anyone was around or not. He went after her and that’s what scared her."

Despite the horrific allegations she made, she confirmed she had never seen Phypers hit Richards at any point.

"I didn’t see with my eyes [but] I have a good senses," Brogardi said after her bruising sighting claims against him.

"I can assure you, if she [Richards] said this is how it happened, that’s how it happened," Brogardi claimed.

Denise Richards Previously Testified Against Aaron Phypers

Composite photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers told her she would 'disappear' if she called 911.

Her testimony came fresh on the heels of Richards taking the stand earlier the same day with the goal of getting her temporary restraining order against Phypers turned into a permanent 100-yard restriction for the next five years.

When recounting some of his alleged abuse, Richards described an incident where she claimed Phypers "smashed me on the top of my head with the palm of his hand while screaming at me repeatedly, 'Give me your f------ phone.'"

She also recounted another time he allegedly told her she would "disappear" if she were to call 911.

Aaron Phypers Denied Abusing Denise Richards

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers has denied abusing Denise Richards.

Phypers has continually denied abusing Richards, telling a news outlet: "These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful. Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims."

Richards and Phypers have been in the throes of a divorce battle since he filed on July 7.

