Dolly Parton's Sister Gives New Health Update on Country Star's Mystery Illness After Asking Fans to 'Send Prayers and Love' to 'Jolene' Icon, 79

Freida started her post writing: "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."

She wrapped up her post stating: "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Fans were relieved about the update, with one writing, "Thank you for this post because I believe all of us were thinking the same thing in that we are not prepared for a loss like that right now! Prayers for Dolly and all of you."

"I'm so glad to know it’s nothing serious. Still praying for a speedy recovery for your sis, our beloved Dolly."

'The whole world loves Dolly so we all held our breath when we heard she wasn't feeling too hot," another added.

"I'm not gonna lie I had a mild heart attack!! lol but I’m definitely sending prayers!!!"