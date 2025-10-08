Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Sister Gives New Health Update on Country Star's Mystery Illness After Asking Fans to 'Send Prayers and Love' to 'Jolene' Icon, 79

Picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's sister has provided a fresh update on the star's well-being after telling fans to 'pray' for the country icon.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 9:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's sister has given a fresh update over the singer's mystery illness after scaring fans by asking them to “pray” for the 79-year-old icon.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Jolene star's younger sibling Freida has clarified her comments while also apologising for sparking concerns within Parton's huge global fanbase.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sorry For Scaring Anyone'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Freida apologized for giving fans 'heart attacks' after earlier health update.

Article continues below advertisement

Her plea for prayers came a week after the singer postponed six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency, as well as an award show appearance, triggering concern about Parton's wellbeing.

However, hours later Freida returned to Facebook with an update, sharing she didn't mean to "scare anyone" and adding that Parton has "been a little under the weather."

Freida added that it wasn't her intention to "make it sound so serious" and that she made her earlier public appeal simply because she believes in "the power of prayer."

Grammy-winning singer Parton — whose beloved husband Carl Dean died in March at age 82 — has not specified what her "health challenges" are

Article continues below advertisement

'Under The Weather'

Picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton's sister clarified her comments, claiming the 'Jolene' icon is simply 'under the weather'.

Article continues below advertisement

Freida started her post writing: "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."

She wrapped up her post stating: "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Fans were relieved about the update, with one writing, "Thank you for this post because I believe all of us were thinking the same thing in that we are not prepared for a loss like that right now! Prayers for Dolly and all of you."

"I'm so glad to know it’s nothing serious. Still praying for a speedy recovery for your sis, our beloved Dolly."

'The whole world loves Dolly so we all held our breath when we heard she wasn't feeling too hot," another added.

"I'm not gonna lie I had a mild heart attack!! lol but I’m definitely sending prayers!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Las Vegas Postponement

Picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Parton has sparked concern from fans after postponing her Las Vegas residency.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Picture of Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Breaks Silence After Brutal Wedding Snub Amid Rumors of Massive Fallout

Photo of Erika Frantzve, Charlie Kirk and family

Meet Charlie Kirk's Family... As Right-Wing Commentator's Wife Takes Over Turning Point USA Following His Shocking Death at 31

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the morning Freida requested support from fans around the world.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Frieda wrote on Facebook.

"Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

The star also pulled out of an award show appearance.

"She's strong, she's loved,' she continued. "And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Dolly announced on September 28 that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency — originally scheduled from December 4 to December 13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — until September 2026 due to "health challenges.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.