Dolly Parton's Sister Gives New Health Update on Country Star's Mystery Illness After Asking Fans to 'Send Prayers and Love' to 'Jolene' Icon, 79
Oct. 8 2025, Published 9:25 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton's sister has given a fresh update over the singer's mystery illness after scaring fans by asking them to “pray” for the 79-year-old icon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Jolene star's younger sibling Freida has clarified her comments while also apologising for sparking concerns within Parton's huge global fanbase.
'Sorry For Scaring Anyone'
Her plea for prayers came a week after the singer postponed six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency, as well as an award show appearance, triggering concern about Parton's wellbeing.
However, hours later Freida returned to Facebook with an update, sharing she didn't mean to "scare anyone" and adding that Parton has "been a little under the weather."
Freida added that it wasn't her intention to "make it sound so serious" and that she made her earlier public appeal simply because she believes in "the power of prayer."
Grammy-winning singer Parton — whose beloved husband Carl Dean died in March at age 82 — has not specified what her "health challenges" are
'Under The Weather'
Freida started her post writing: "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.
"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer."
She wrapped up her post stating: "It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."
Fans were relieved about the update, with one writing, "Thank you for this post because I believe all of us were thinking the same thing in that we are not prepared for a loss like that right now! Prayers for Dolly and all of you."
"I'm so glad to know it’s nothing serious. Still praying for a speedy recovery for your sis, our beloved Dolly."
'The whole world loves Dolly so we all held our breath when we heard she wasn't feeling too hot," another added.
"I'm not gonna lie I had a mild heart attack!! lol but I’m definitely sending prayers!!!"
Las Vegas Postponement
Earlier in the morning Freida requested support from fans around the world.
"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Frieda wrote on Facebook.
"Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me."
"She's strong, she's loved,' she continued. "And with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"
Dolly announced on September 28 that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency — originally scheduled from December 4 to December 13 at the Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace — until September 2026 due to "health challenges.'"