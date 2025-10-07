Dolly Parton's Sister Begs Fans to 'Send Prayers and Love' To Iconic Country Singer, 79, After Mysterious Health Issues Caused Abrupt Event Cancellations
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's sister made a heartbreaking plea to fans to send prayers to the country music legend amid her mysterious health crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately," Freida Parton wrote via her Facebook page on Tuesday, October 7.
'Lead to Ask' the World For Prayers
"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida, 68, continued in her post, which showed a photo of Dolly, 79, with her hands together in prayer while looking upwards to the heavens.
"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you," Freida concluded, as alarmed fans begged to know about the Jolene singer's condition.
'Breaks My Heart'
Some of Dolly's many fans were troubled by the urgent call for prayers as the Tennessee native has been having a hard time health-wise after suffering an infection following a battle with kidney stones.
"Dolly is a strong woman. Her life is very much private. You know it is dire when family starts asking for prayers," one person noted in the comments. A second user wrote, "Prayers to her. I'm sure she's missing Carl since he passed earlier this year," referring to the death of Carl Dean, Dolly's husband of nearly 59 years, in March.
"Breaks my heart she’s having a tough time," a third fan responded while requesting, "Please keep me posted on how she is doing." A fourth fan was confused by the request for prayers, worriedly asking, "Did she pass?"
Last-Minute Cancelation
The always-reliable Dolly sparked concern when she canceled an in-person appearance at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on September 17, instead opting for a video message.
"Hello, Dollywood! It’s me. I’m here, and you’re there, and you’re wondering why that is," she told park goers who were gathered to hear more about a new white-water adventure ride.
"I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it'd given me an infection,” Dolly confessed. "The doctor said, 'You don’t need to be traveling right this minute…you need a few days to get better.' So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it.”
In Need of a 'Few Procedures'
Fans continued to worry that Dolly's condition was not improving after the Coat of Many Colors singer announced on September 28 that her upcoming six-show Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace was being pushed back from December to September 2026.
"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she explained via social media, joking that they did not require a "plastic surgeon."
"Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," she said about the extended postponement, while adding she would still be working on projects while resting at her home in Nashville.
Dolly went on to promise fans, "And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”