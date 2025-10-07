Dolly Parton's Sister Begs Fans to 'Send Prayers and Love' To Iconic Country Singer, 79, After Mysterious Health Issues Caused Abrupt Event Cancellations

Fans continued to worry that Dolly's condition was not improving after the Coat of Many Colors singer announced on September 28 that her upcoming six-show Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace was being pushed back from December to September 2026.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she explained via social media, joking that they did not require a "plastic surgeon."

"Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see," she said about the extended postponement, while adding she would still be working on projects while resting at her home in Nashville.

Dolly went on to promise fans, "And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”