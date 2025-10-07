EXCLUSIVE: Cancer Survivor Kate Middleton 'Determined to Live Off-Grid Life' At New 'Forever Home'

A royal insider said: "Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them.

Forest Lodge is perfect because it gives them space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably. She wants to grow their own food, use renewable energy, and spend as much time outdoors as possible. Basically, she wants to live way more off-grid."

The move marks the latest stage in Kate and William's gradual relocation from central London to Windsor, where they already live with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The plan is believed to have been discussed with senior palace officials earlier this year and will eventually supersede Buckingham Palace as the monarch's main residence when William ascends the throne.