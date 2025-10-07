Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cancer Survivor Kate Middleton 'Determined to Live Off-Grid Life' At New 'Forever Home'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Cancer survivor Kate Middleton has been determined to embrace an off-grid life at her new forever home.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kate Middleton is planning a move away from the public eye as she and Prince William prepare to make Forest Lodge, a secluded Georgian estate in Windsor Great Park, their permanent residence – described by aides as the couple's "forever home."

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, are understood to have chosen the 19th-century property as their long-term base even after William becomes king, with sources telling us the couple intend to create a more sustainable, off-grid lifestyle for their family following Kate's recovery from cancer earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's New Outlook After Cancer Recovery

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton planned a permanent move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

A royal insider said: "Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them.

Forest Lodge is perfect because it gives them space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably. She wants to grow their own food, use renewable energy, and spend as much time outdoors as possible. Basically, she wants to live way more off-grid."

The move marks the latest stage in Kate and William's gradual relocation from central London to Windsor, where they already live with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The plan is believed to have been discussed with senior palace officials earlier this year and will eventually supersede Buckingham Palace as the monarch's main residence when William ascends the throne.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Owners Moved Out Amicably

Photo of the Forest Lodge
Source: MEGA

Locals said the property became the Wales family’s long-term base in Windsor.

The previous occupants of Forest Lodge – society event planner Alex Fitzgibbons, 53, and his wife, Swedish-American businesswoman Cristina Stenbeck, 47 – vacated the property last year after hearing it might be reclaimed by the Crown Estate.

"Alex and Cristina had been there for about three years and loved it," said a local source. "But word spread that the house might be needed for royal use, so they decided to move on before being asked. It was all very amicable – they're friends with William and Kate and understood the situation."

The couple are now based in London, where Fitzgibbons runs luxury events firm Fait Accompli, known for organizing royal celebrations including William and Kate's 2011 wedding reception and the after-party for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Security and Sustainability Upgrades Underway

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middelton
Source: MEGA

Kate planned to install solar panels, plant fruit trees, and keep beehives.

Forest Lodge, set within Windsor Great Park, is described by locals as "stunning but surprisingly open." The property, which is visible from the nearby road, has been surrounded by black security screens in recent weeks as refurbishment work continues.

"There's a lot happening up there," said one resident. "Security is being upgraded and some of the surrounding cottages are being turned into accommodation for protection officers. The family want to live quietly, but safely."

A longtime Windsor estate worker added: "It's become clear that Forest Lodge will be their permanent base. The Princess wants a home that feels grounded – she doesn't want to be in a palace.

Kate has talked about installing solar panels, planting fruit trees, and having beehives. The idea is to make the property self-sufficient."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Totally Carrying Harry' After His Netflix Shows Flopped

Photo of Prince William, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' Over Meghan Markle's 'Insulting' and 'Grotesque' Video Near Princess Diana's Death Site — 'It Was Personal Desecration'

A Simpler Life for Their Children

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of The Wales Royal Family
Source: MEGA

William and Kate wanted their children to enjoy a quiet countryside upbringing.

Another royal insider said the move also reflects Kate and William's wish to give their children a more normal life. "They want the kids to have a routine that's calm and connected to nature. Kate loves the idea of them growing up in the countryside, learning to ride, climb trees, and just be outdoors – that's her vision of happiness."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.