EXCLUSIVE: Cancer Survivor Kate Middleton 'Determined to Live Off-Grid Life' At New 'Forever Home'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton is planning a move away from the public eye as she and Prince William prepare to make Forest Lodge, a secluded Georgian estate in Windsor Great Park, their permanent residence – described by aides as the couple's "forever home."
As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, are understood to have chosen the 19th-century property as their long-term base even after William becomes king, with sources telling us the couple intend to create a more sustainable, off-grid lifestyle for their family following Kate's recovery from cancer earlier this year.
Kate's New Outlook After Cancer Recovery
A royal insider said: "Kate has had a huge shift in perspective since her illness. She's more determined than ever to focus on her health, her children, and the environment around them.
Forest Lodge is perfect because it gives them space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably. She wants to grow their own food, use renewable energy, and spend as much time outdoors as possible. Basically, she wants to live way more off-grid."
The move marks the latest stage in Kate and William's gradual relocation from central London to Windsor, where they already live with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
The plan is believed to have been discussed with senior palace officials earlier this year and will eventually supersede Buckingham Palace as the monarch's main residence when William ascends the throne.
Former Owners Moved Out Amicably
The previous occupants of Forest Lodge – society event planner Alex Fitzgibbons, 53, and his wife, Swedish-American businesswoman Cristina Stenbeck, 47 – vacated the property last year after hearing it might be reclaimed by the Crown Estate.
"Alex and Cristina had been there for about three years and loved it," said a local source. "But word spread that the house might be needed for royal use, so they decided to move on before being asked. It was all very amicable – they're friends with William and Kate and understood the situation."
The couple are now based in London, where Fitzgibbons runs luxury events firm Fait Accompli, known for organizing royal celebrations including William and Kate's 2011 wedding reception and the after-party for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's in 2018.
Security and Sustainability Upgrades Underway
Forest Lodge, set within Windsor Great Park, is described by locals as "stunning but surprisingly open." The property, which is visible from the nearby road, has been surrounded by black security screens in recent weeks as refurbishment work continues.
"There's a lot happening up there," said one resident. "Security is being upgraded and some of the surrounding cottages are being turned into accommodation for protection officers. The family want to live quietly, but safely."
A longtime Windsor estate worker added: "It's become clear that Forest Lodge will be their permanent base. The Princess wants a home that feels grounded – she doesn't want to be in a palace.
Kate has talked about installing solar panels, planting fruit trees, and having beehives. The idea is to make the property self-sufficient."
A Simpler Life for Their Children
Another royal insider said the move also reflects Kate and William's wish to give their children a more normal life. "They want the kids to have a routine that's calm and connected to nature. Kate loves the idea of them growing up in the countryside, learning to ride, climb trees, and just be outdoors – that's her vision of happiness."