EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Immortality Dream — How Queen of Pop is Determined to Show Fans Her Age is Just a Number as She Heads For 70
Oct. 7 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Madonna is preparing to prove that age is no barrier to reinvention – with plans for a new dance album, a possible world tour, and what friends tell RadarOnline.com is a "defiant push" to show she is stronger than ever as she approaches 70.
The pop icon, who turned 67 in August, announced her first studio album in seven years earlier this month. Her record, due for release in 2026 and said to be a return to the euphoric sound of her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor, marks her most ambitious comeback since recovering from a near-fatal health scare two years ago.
'Age Is Just a Number' For Madonna
A source close to the singer claimed: "Madonna's determined to bring back that high-energy disco era – the same moves, the same stamina, the same showmanship. She's been working on jump squats, back bends, and choreography that would exhaust someone half her age.
"She wants to prove to fans that age is just a number."
In June 2023, Madonna was rushed to intensive care with a serious bacterial infection and placed in an induced coma for several days. The medical emergency came just weeks before the start of her seven-month Celebration world tour.
After her recovery, she told fans: "I realized how lucky I am to be alive."
Madonna 'Doesn't Know When to Stop'
She later completed the rescheduled shows, which drew more than a million fans worldwide. Friends say that experience only reinforced her drive.
A source said: "Madonna's never been the type to take her foot off the gas. Even before the last tour wrapped, she was training nearly every day – weights, yoga, Pilates, you name it. When she got ill, she had to stop briefly, but the moment she recovered, she was back in rehearsals. She's determined to recapture that peak energy."
Those close to her say there is admiration, but also concern. One insider said: "Those closest to her are worried she's pushing herself too hard. She's unbelievably focused, but she doesn't know when to stop.
"She wants to be in top condition for another major tour, which is a huge physical demand at her age. Her friends admire her determination, but they wish she'd slow down a little."
Madonna's Much Younger Boyfriend
Madonna, who has six children, is currently dating model Akeem Morris, 29. Despite the age gap, those close to the singer describe the relationship as energizing.
One friend said: "He really brings out her youthful side. They work out together, they travel a lot, and he's been a steady support as she gets back into performing shape."
In interviews, Madonna has long rejected the idea of slowing down.
"I don't even think about my age," she once said. "I just keep going. I will go until the wheels fall off."
With her new record and rehearsals already underway, those who know her best say she has no intention of stepping back.
A source said: "She'll turn 68 next year, and while most people would be thinking about slowing down, Madonna's doing the opposite. She's already sketching out visuals, stage concepts, and choreography. She wants her next chapter to be completely on her own terms."