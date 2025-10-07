EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Immortality Dream — How Queen of Pop is Determined to Show Fans Her Age is Just a Number as She Heads For 70

The pop icon, who turned 67 in August, announced her first studio album in seven years earlier this month. Her record, due for release in 2026 and said to be a return to the euphoric sound of her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor, marks her most ambitious comeback since recovering from a near-fatal health scare two years ago.

Madonna is preparing to prove that age is no barrier to reinvention – with plans for a new dance album, a possible world tour, and what friends tell RadarOnline.com is a "defiant push" to show she is stronger than ever as she approaches 70.

After her recovery, she told fans: "I realized how lucky I am to be alive."

In June 2023, Madonna was rushed to intensive care with a serious bacterial infection and placed in an induced coma for several days. The medical emergency came just weeks before the start of her seven-month Celebration world tour.

"She wants to prove to fans that age is just a number."

A source close to the singer claimed: "Madonna's determined to bring back that high-energy disco era – the same moves, the same stamina, the same showmanship. She's been working on jump squats, back bends, and choreography that would exhaust someone half her age.

She later completed the rescheduled shows, which drew more than a million fans worldwide. Friends say that experience only reinforced her drive.

A source said: "Madonna's never been the type to take her foot off the gas. Even before the last tour wrapped, she was training nearly every day – weights, yoga, Pilates, you name it. When she got ill, she had to stop briefly, but the moment she recovered, she was back in rehearsals. She's determined to recapture that peak energy."

Those close to her say there is admiration, but also concern. One insider said: "Those closest to her are worried she's pushing herself too hard. She's unbelievably focused, but she doesn't know when to stop.

"She wants to be in top condition for another major tour, which is a huge physical demand at her age. Her friends admire her determination, but they wish she'd slow down a little."