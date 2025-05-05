Madonna, 66, Puts On A Busty Display In A Completely Sheer Outfit To Celebrate Boyfriend Akeem Morris' 29th Birthday Party

Madonna stole the spotlight at her boyfriend's 29th birthday bash. The Queen of Pop turned heads as she dropped sizzling snaps from Akeem Morris' 29th extravaganza, rocking a sheer look and hitting the dance floor with her youngest kids in tow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @akkmorris/instagram The Queen of Pop rocked a revealing outfit as she hit the dance floor with her much-younger man.

Madonna's youngest children – Mercy, 19, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere – were among the party crowd who got down to a live set by YG Marley. In her post, the 66-year-old showed off her outfit for the festivities, which included a visible bra underneath a sheer top. She also accessorized the look with with some diamond jewelry, sunglasses, and a bold red lip. One sultry shot even showed her sitting on Morris' lap.

She wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus." Morris later shared his own snaps and videos from the bash, where he also gave a shoutout to his "wifey" Madonna.

Source: MEGA Madonna has been linked to the soccer stud when they did a magazine shoot in 2022.

He said: "All I can say is thank you. Thank you wifey. "Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with me last night. Thank you to those who worked behind the scenes to create such an unforgettable vibe. "It meant so much to have the people I love and respect all in one room. It was a special night, and the energy in the room was nothing but love."

Morris' carousel post featured a video of him dancing with the Vogue hitmaker, where she was seen dropping it low on the dance floor. In another clip, Madonna took charge of the Happy Birthday tune before Morris made his wish and blew out the candles on his cake.

Morris and Madonna first sparked romance rumors in July 2024 when she shared cozy pics with him on Instagram, following her recovery from a 2023 hospitalization. The Jamaican-born hunk was also featured in her Paper Magazine cover shoot back in August 2022. A source dished at the time: "She's had her eye on him for a while. It's been a slow burn!"

Source: MEGA The singer has been slammed recently for not 'acting her age' as her romance with Morris has heated up.

As Madonna's romance with Morris has grown, so has the number of people who have slammed her for not "acting her age" – especially as the athlete is 38 years her junior. Critics went wild when she posted sultry bedroom pics on Instagram earlier this year, showing off a suggestive pose in a daring outfit that many deemed "age inappropriate."

Someone wrote: "An elderly person in the age that does not accept her age... so sad..." Madonna has also been keeping her face looking timeless with fillers and Botox, but her noticeably aged hands are a telltale sign – and RadarOnline.com reported she's planning to get them done too, before they scare off her newest flame.

Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM Insiders say the singer has been keeping young with filler and Botox, and fixing her aged hands is the next step.