Madonna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: You're So Vein! Material Girl Madonna, 66, 'Planning Drastic and Risky Plastic Surgery' to Strip 'Gnarly' Hands of 'Unsightly' Veins She 'Can't Stand Looking At'

madonna plans risky surgery remove veins hands
Source: EL. NACIONAL.CAT

Madonna is said to be gearing up for radical surgery.

April 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cougar Madonna keeps her face looking forever young with fillers and Botox – but her gnarly hands are a dead giveaway, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's planning to have work done on them too before they scare away her latest boytoy, Akeem Morris.

The 66-year-old Material Girl tries to hide her unsightly hands beneath various fashion-forward gloves, but apparently, she sometimes forgets.

Recently, she bared her veiny paws at an event for her charity Raising Malawi in New York.

Source: MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

Akeem Morris is the Material Girl's latest toyboy.

"When she forgets to wear her gloves, people can't hold back their looks of horror," our insider said. "So it's hard not to imagine what Akeem feels like when he looks at her hands!"

Madonna met her 28-year-old Jamaican soccer player toyboy at a photo shoot in 2022 and they started dating last summer.

Since then, Madge and her stud have been seen on several outings in the Big Apple.

And in January, the singer sparked engagement rumors by displaying a dazzling diamond ring in Instagram photos.

Source: TELEGRAM.COM

Madonna's efforts to stay youthful are said to be facing a snag as her veiny hands draw unwanted attention to her age.

"She's feeling pressure to look sexy and young for on her hands," our source went on.

They added: "Creams and wraps don't do enough. She wants the unsightly problem lasered away – and the sooner the better.

"She can wear gloves, but she can't hide her hands forever.

"It's a normal thing to happen when you get into your 60s, but Madonna refuses to grow old – whether it's her time or not."

