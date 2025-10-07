EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Oscars Bribe Ultimatum' for Ben Affleck — 'She Thinks He Owes Her an Academy Award Nomination Campaign'

The film, set for release on October 10, marks the first time the former couple has worked together since their split.

A source close to the production said: "An Oscar has always been Jennifer's ultimate goal, and with the early buzz around this film, she thinks this could finally be her moment.

"She feels Ben should be helping to promote her – not only because he's a producer, but because after how things ended between them, she believes he owes her that much."

Lopez plays singer Ingrid Luna in the latest adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, with early reviews praising her performance as "dazzling."

The singer and actress has now told friends she wants to campaign in the Best Supporting Actress category when the Academy Awards return in March.Her demand, however, is said to have created friction behind the scenes.