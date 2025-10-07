Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Oscars Bribe Ultimatum' for Ben Affleck — 'She Thinks He Owes Her an Academy Award Nomination Campaign'

jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has told ex-husband Ben Affleck he owes her one last favor despite their split.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has told ex-husband Ben Affleck he owes her one last favor – helping her land an Oscar nomination for their upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lopez, 56, whose divorce from Affleck, 53, was finalized in January after two years of marriage, is urging the A-lister to throw his Hollywood clout behind her performance in the new musical drama, which he co-produced alongside longtime collaborator Matt Damon.

Jennifer's Oscar Goals

Source: MEGA

The film marks the first time the former couple have worked together since their split.

The film, set for release on October 10, marks the first time the former couple has worked together since their split.

A source close to the production said: "An Oscar has always been Jennifer's ultimate goal, and with the early buzz around this film, she thinks this could finally be her moment.

"She feels Ben should be helping to promote her – not only because he's a producer, but because after how things ended between them, she believes he owes her that much."

Lopez plays singer Ingrid Luna in the latest adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, with early reviews praising her performance as "dazzling."

The singer and actress has now told friends she wants to campaign in the Best Supporting Actress category when the Academy Awards return in March.Her demand, however, is said to have created friction behind the scenes.

Kiss of the Spider Woman
Source: @JLO/YOUTUBE

The singer thinks she can finally have her Oscars moment.

One insider said: "Ben's been clear he doesn't want their history turned into a media spectacle. Jennifer’s pushing for joint interviews and red carpet appearances, but he's steering well clear of it. "He's even said he'd rather sit the whole thing out than pretend everything's fine between them."

The insider added: "He can't stand the politics of awards season – the campaigning, the photo ops, all the endless promotion.

"At the moment, he's going out of his way to avoid being in the same room as Jennifer. It's become a real headache for everyone around them."

According to sources, Damon has been mediating between the pair as both producer and Affleck's business partner at their company, Artists Equity.

Matt Stuck In The Middle

Source: MEGA

Lopez has made no secret of her ambition to win an Oscar.

One source said: "Matt's stuck in the middle of it all. He's been urging Ben to go along with things just long enough to keep the peace and safeguard the film, but Ben's refusing to budge. "He knows that a single photo of them together would explode online."

Lopez has made no secret of her ambition to win an Oscar, having missed out on a nomination for her acclaimed 2019 performance in Hustlers.

Friends say she still sees the award as unfinished business.

Oscar Campaign For Jennifer

Source: MEGA

The pair is also reportedly still negotiating the sale of their Los Angeles mansion.

A source said: "Jennifer's certain this role could be the one that gets her there. She believes that if Ben supports her publicly, it would signal to Hollywood that he still has faith in her talent – even if their relationship didn't work out."

The pair is also reportedly still negotiating the sale of their Los Angeles mansion, which they bought for $68million during their marriage.

It has since been nicknamed 'The White Elephant' by friends after sitting on the market for more than a year.

One insider said: "She's been holding firm on the price, but if Ben agrees to back her Oscar campaign, she might finally compromise and move on. She knows she can always earn more money – but she believes this could be her one real shot at the award."

