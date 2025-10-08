Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Breaks Silence After Brutal Wedding Snub Amid Rumors of Massive Fallout

Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez, 33, in 2017 after the Spring Breakers star had been diagnosed with lupus.

But despite giving Gomez a new lease of life courtesy of her donation, it appears she was left off the guestlist for the Only Murders in the Building star's recent wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

However, in a new interview, apparently filmed at an event in a bookstore, Raisa wished Gomez the best ahead of her wedding while speaking in Spanish.

She said: "I know she's getting married, and I'm very happy for her. And look... she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her," she said, according to translated subtitles.

After she was asked what she would say to anyone considering organ donation, Raisa emphasized that the process is about saving someone's life, rather than creating a special bond with them.