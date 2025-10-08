Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Breaks Silence After Brutal Wedding Snub Amid Rumors of Massive Fallout
Oct. 8 2025, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez's kidney donor has spoken out after her shock snub from the superstar's A-list wedding.
RadarOnline.com can reveal actress Francia Raisa, 37, was quizzed over an alleged feud with the actress, sparked by claims she was unhappy about seeing images of the star smoking.
Wedding Snub
Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez, 33, in 2017 after the Spring Breakers star had been diagnosed with lupus.
But despite giving Gomez a new lease of life courtesy of her donation, it appears she was left off the guestlist for the Only Murders in the Building star's recent wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.
However, in a new interview, apparently filmed at an event in a bookstore, Raisa wished Gomez the best ahead of her wedding while speaking in Spanish.
She said: "I know she's getting married, and I'm very happy for her. And look... she has a life and she is already a billionaire and I am grateful that I could do that for her," she said, according to translated subtitles.
After she was asked what she would say to anyone considering organ donation, Raisa emphasized that the process is about saving someone's life, rather than creating a special bond with them.
'Feud' Rumors
"Look, from the beginning the doctors told me, it's a donation," she explained.
"If you are going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you're not going to call to say, 'Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?'
"It's a donation and it's something nice that I was able to do," she said of the kidney she gave to Gomez. "I am grateful that I am alive and I can say that I have saved a life."
The How I Met Your Father actress had a forceful response when she was asked about reports that she had gotten "angry" with Gomez over how she was treating her body after receiving her kidney.
"Well, right now what you are asking me is nonsense that has been in the media, and there are too many rumors," she responded coldly. "I've never said anything."
Smoking Controversy
"When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because (Gomez) was smoking, I wasn't aware of those rumors," Raisa added.
"No one knows what's going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it," she continued, adding, "One day, maybe we will address it."
In a 2018 interview, Raisa admitted that both she and Gomez fell into a bout of depression following the kidney donation procedure, which nearly killed Gomez after one of her arteries burst in the middle of surgery.
Raisa recalled the warning that a social worker gave her before the surgery.
"It's going to be hard, the recipient is going to glow and she’s going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she’s getting something she needs and you are losing something you don’t need to lose. It’s going to be hard," she recalled being told.
"And it was hard," Raisa continued, adding, "Selena and I both went through a depression."