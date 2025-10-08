EXCLUSIVE: Maria Shriver is Ready to Be a Bride... Again! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-wife Wants to Finally Marry Boyfriend Matthew Dowd After Dating Fired MSNBC Contributor for 12 Years
Oct. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Nearly 15 years after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger blew up like the ending of an action-packed Terminator movie, Maria Shriver is ready to take the plunge again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maria's Ready For The Next Step
The journalist and former first lady of California has been in a 12-year romance with political strategist Matthew Dowd, and friends are whispering she's ready to take a second walk down the aisle.
Romance Put To The Test
An insider revealed Dowd, 64, has "been a best friend to Shriver and given her unwavering support in the best and worst of times, and now she's finally coming around and thinking, 'Why not get married?' She considers him a soulmate. Her kids want to see her happy and are all for it, and there's no resistance from Arnie. He's happy for her."
Recently, their romance was put to the test.
Dowd was fired by MSNBC for divisive comments about conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk immediately following his assassination and Shriver is standing by her man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“Maria isn't going anywhere,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack on Friday, September 12.
"She's been through scandals before with Arnold. She knows how brutal it gets, and she refuses to abandon Matthew when he needs her most," the insider continued.
A second source claimed: "She’s lived in the spotlight her entire life. She knows reputations can be rebuilt. She believes Matthew’s heart was in the right place, even if his words got twisted."