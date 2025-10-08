Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Arnold Schwarzenegger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Maria Shriver is Ready to Be a Bride... Again! Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-wife Wants to Finally Marry Boyfriend Matthew Dowd After Dating Fired MSNBC Contributor for 12 Years

maria shriver marry matthew dowd years
Source: MEGA; MSNBC/YOUTUBE

Maria Shriver plans marriage with Matthew Dowd after 12 years of dating, following her split from Arnold.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nearly 15 years after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger blew up like the ending of an action-packed Terminator movie, Maria Shriver is ready to take the plunge again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Maria's Ready For The Next Step

Article continues below advertisement
Maria Shriver is reportedly considering marriage after 12 years with Matthew Dowd.
Source: MEGA; ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Maria Shriver is reportedly considering marriage after 12 years with Matthew Dowd.

Article continues below advertisement

The journalist and former first lady of California has been in a 12-year romance with political strategist Matthew Dowd, and friends are whispering she's ready to take a second walk down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

Romance Put To The Test

Article continues below advertisement
maria shriver marry matthew dowd years
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger is said to support ex-wife Shriver's potential wedding plans.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
shaky frail priscilla presley faces health financial concerns

EXCLUSIVE: 'Shaky and Frail' Priscilla Presley, 80, Battling Multiple Civil Lawsuits Sparking Health and Financial Concerns — 'I Don't Think She Can Survive This'

trump may axe rfk jr health secretary sparks maga backlash policies

EXCLUSIVE: Is Trump Going to Axe RFK Jr? The Don's Health Secretary Giving MAGA Administration 'Bad Publicity' Over Controversial Policies... And It Could End His Political Career

Article continues below advertisement

An insider revealed Dowd, 64, has "been a best friend to Shriver and given her unwavering support in the best and worst of times, and now she's finally coming around and thinking, 'Why not get married?' She considers him a soulmate. Her kids want to see her happy and are all for it, and there's no resistance from Arnie. He's happy for her."

Recently, their romance was put to the test.

Dowd was fired by MSNBC for divisive comments about conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk immediately following his assassination and Shriver is standing by her man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Maria isn't going anywhere,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it in his Substack on Friday, September 12.

"She's been through scandals before with Arnold. She knows how brutal it gets, and she refuses to abandon Matthew when he needs her most," the insider continued.

A second source claimed: "She’s lived in the spotlight her entire life. She knows reputations can be rebuilt. She believes Matthew’s heart was in the right place, even if his words got twisted."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.