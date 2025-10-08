EXCLUSIVE: 'Shaky and Frail' Priscilla Presley, 80, Battling Multiple Civil Lawsuits Sparking Health and Financial Concerns — 'I Don't Think She Can Survive This'

"It's like, hey guys, when are you going to stop chewing? I don't think Priscilla has any limbs left," an insider told RadarOnline.com, referring to the bare-knuckle legal brawl. "There are a lot of family secrets that the public doesn't know about, and little by little, it's slithering out."

Priscilla is also locked in a separate legal fight with Kruse, who filed a 2023 breach of contract suit in Florida against her for allegedly pulling out of a celeb autograph and speakers deal.

In response, the Naked Gun babe shot off an elder abuse claim against Kruse and Fialko in California, accusing them of tricking her into signing over as much as 80 percent of her earnings.

A source is concerned that Priscilla, who has vehemently denied all of the horrid allegations against her, may not survive the psychological turmoil and the burden of all the legal fees, including those for another case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

In that suit, the recovering addict, 38, is accused by Kruse and Fialko of stiffing them for their work in securing him a cut of Lisa Marie's estate.