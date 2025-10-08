Your tip
Priscilla Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Shaky and Frail' Priscilla Presley, 80, Battling Multiple Civil Lawsuits Sparking Health and Financial Concerns — 'I Don't Think She Can Survive This'

shaky frail priscilla presley faces health financial concerns
Source: MEGA

'Shaky and frail' Priscilla Presley, 80, battles multiple lawsuits amid rising health and financial concerns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Rattled Priscilla Presley – who's all shook up by cruel allegations that she's a horrible mom and an even worse grandma – has insiders fearing for her health and finances, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Now 80, Elvis Presley's ex-wife is bravely fighting an avalanche of civil lawsuits – including a $50 million breach of contract action from former business associates Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who headed Priscilla Presley Partners – that accuse her of unquenchable greed and fractured family relations.

Inside The Legal Nightmare

Riley Keough allegedly blasted Priscilla Presley in a searing email over Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
Source: MEGA

According to evidence presented in Kruse and Fialko's recently amended case, Riley Keough – whose late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, was Elvis and Priscilla's only child – allegedly sent a searing email to her grandma, which blasted her for filing a petition contesting Lisa Marie's living trust shortly after her cardiac arrest death in January 2023 at age 54.

"Unfortunately, Nona [Priscilla, as you are taking me to court, I am being forced to defend my mother's wishes legally and publicly, which would not have been my choice," Keough, 36, allegedly wrote on Jan. 31, 2023.

"It is really hurtful that after years of me trying to resolve your and my mother's broken relationship and restore our family, you are taking me, of all people, to court."

The same explosive lawsuit also accuses Priscilla of quickly pulling ailing Lisa Marie off life support in an attempt to cash in on the estate of Elvis' only heir, and it further alleged the onetime lady of Graceland drove the King of Rock 'n' Roll to an early pill-popping grave at 42 in 1977 by repeatedly pressing him for dough and slapping a $494,024 lien on his fabled Memphis mansion.

Source: MEGA

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko accuse Priscilla of greed in a $50 million lawsuit.

"It's like, hey guys, when are you going to stop chewing? I don't think Priscilla has any limbs left," an insider told RadarOnline.com, referring to the bare-knuckle legal brawl. "There are a lot of family secrets that the public doesn't know about, and little by little, it's slithering out."

Priscilla is also locked in a separate legal fight with Kruse, who filed a 2023 breach of contract suit in Florida against her for allegedly pulling out of a celeb autograph and speakers deal.

In response, the Naked Gun babe shot off an elder abuse claim against Kruse and Fialko in California, accusing them of tricking her into signing over as much as 80 percent of her earnings.

A source is concerned that Priscilla, who has vehemently denied all of the horrid allegations against her, may not survive the psychological turmoil and the burden of all the legal fees, including those for another case filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia.

In that suit, the recovering addict, 38, is accused by Kruse and Fialko of stiffing them for their work in securing him a cut of Lisa Marie's estate.

'Hurting' Over The Growing Lawsuits

Attorney Marty Singer slammed the allegations against Priscilla as shameful and meritless.
Source: MEGA

"These lawsuits are hurting her, emotionally and financially," adds the insider. Referring to the money Priscilla earns on a grueling speakers circuit, the insider reveals, "She's 80 years old. I don't know if she can survive all of this. The last I saw her, she seemed shaky and very frail."

Priscilla's pit bull Hollywood attorney, Marty Singer, has called the allegations in the first lawsuit "shameful, ridiculous, salacious and meritless" and went scorched earth against Kruse for filing the more salacious amended complaint.

"Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada," the lawyer said. "Take off the aluminum foil hat and face reality."

