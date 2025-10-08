EXCLUSIVE: Is Trump Going to Axe RFK Jr? The Don's Health Secretary Giving MAGA Administration 'Bad Publicity' Over Controversial Policies... And It Could End His Political Career

Loose-cannon federal health czar Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s heavily criticized anti-vax crusade is a PR nightmare for President Donald Trump – and Beltway insiders said the testy top banana is ready to cough up the health pest's walking papers.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the controversial Kennedy's house-cleaning of all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in June has already drawn widespread public protest and at least one lawsuit.

The panel is responsible for advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on which vaccines to take and when, and in what dosages.