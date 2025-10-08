Your tip
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Exclusive

Is Trump Going to Axe RFK Jr? The Don's Health Secretary Giving MAGA Administration 'Bad Publicity' Over Controversial Policies... And It Could End His Political Career

trump may axe rfk jr health secretary sparks maga backlash policies
Source: MEGA

Trump may axe RFK Jr as health secretary after MAGA backlash grows over controversial policies and publicity.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025

Loose-cannon federal health czar Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s heavily criticized anti-vax crusade is a PR nightmare for President Donald Trump – and Beltway insiders said the testy top banana is ready to cough up the health pest's walking papers.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the controversial Kennedy's house-cleaning of all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in June has already drawn widespread public protest and at least one lawsuit.

The panel is responsible for advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on which vaccines to take and when, and in what dosages.

RFK Jr. Cleaning House

CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after less than a month in the role.
Source: MEGA

CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after less than a month in the role.

The Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, 71 – who once admitted that a worm ate half his brain – later replaced the fired officials with a smaller panel stocked with fellow vaccine skeptics.

But the simmering tensions exploded in late August when the son of the venerable Sen. Robert F. Kennedy fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after only 29 days on the job.

Monarez retaliated with a scorched-earth op-ed accusing the Democratic Party turncoat of pressuring her to pre-approve the new ACIP's recommendations ahead of its next meeting.

More than 1,000 HHS workers signed a letter demanding Kennedy Jr. resign from his post.
Source: MEGA

More than 1,000 HHS workers signed a letter demanding Kennedy Jr. resign from his post.

A string of high-profile resignations from the CDC followed, as well as a bombshell letter from 1,000-plus HHS workers calling for RFK Jr. to step down.

Meanwhile, the former environmental lawyer and failed indie prez candidate has gutted the CDC, firing roughly 600 workers there, according to a union spokesperson.

Those firings have coincided with the worst U.S. outbreak of measles in 30 years, with nearly 1,500 reported cases nationwide and three deaths – almost all of them among unvaccinated patients.

'Trump Hates Bad TV'

trump may axe rfk jr health secretary sparks maga backlash policies
Source: MEGA

Senate Finance Committee members, including Republicans, sharply questioned Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy has since been hauled before the Senate Finance Committee, where he has faced fiery interrogation – even from the panel's Republican members.

"That's not a good sign," confides one insider. "He looked really bad and, as we all know, Trump hates bad TV."

Added another party source: "The American public doesn't like his shoot-from-the-hip approach to serious disease prevention. And they do not support his repression of vaccines. Trump knows that this is bad politics and very bad optics."

trump may axe rfk jr health secretary sparks maga backlash policies
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines was linked to reports suggesting her marriage to Kennedy Jr. faces strain.

Kennedy insiders said RFK Jr.'s potential ouster would likely mean the end of his political career, if not his marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm's Cheryl Hines.

Sources said the 60-year-old lifelong Democrat is still seething over revelations her philandering hubby wanted to "possess" and "impregnate" a New York Magazine journalist.

"She's denied it, but word is she's waiting until he's out of the public eye to smack him with divorce papers," said a snitch. "She may have moved to D.C. for appearances' sake, but I've heard they're living separate lives there."

