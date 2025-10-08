EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Having 'Peace Talks' to Help 'Tone Down Insults' as Exes Continue Co-parenting Adopted Children —'It's Time to Let the Hatred Go'

"Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready.

"Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she's finally coming around – they've gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids."

The source said the clashing ex-couple's two adult children love both parents but feel their loyalties constantly being tested as Jackman, 56, shacks up in New York City with new ladylove Sutton Foster, 50, his Broadway costar, while Furness – at 69, 13 years Jackman's senior – stalks around her native Australia grumbling and bad-mouthing her ex.