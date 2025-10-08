EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Having 'Peace Talks' to Help 'Tone Down Insults' as Exes Continue Co-parenting Adopted Children —'It's Time to Let the Hatred Go'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Hugh Jackman still has a weak spot for ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, but only because their two adopted kids have been suffering through the couple's bitter divorce – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he and Furness are trying to tone down the insults and make a renewed effort to be cordial, all for the sake of Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.
"It's been two years now since they officially separated and it really is time to let the hatred and anger go," said an insider.
Trying To Make Peace
"Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready.
"Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she's finally coming around – they've gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids."
The source said the clashing ex-couple's two adult children love both parents but feel their loyalties constantly being tested as Jackman, 56, shacks up in New York City with new ladylove Sutton Foster, 50, his Broadway costar, while Furness – at 69, 13 years Jackman's senior – stalks around her native Australia grumbling and bad-mouthing her ex.
Coming Together For Their Kids
"Debs has every right to be angry with Hugh, no one is arguing that," said a source of how the nearly 27-year marriage blew apart over accusations of Jackman's infidelity.
"But it's also very unhealthy for her and their kids, so of course everyone in her life is thrilled to see her make this effort to forgive Hugh.
"It's hard to imagine they will ever be close friends again. But if they can at least get to a point where they can celebrate family milestones together without tension, that will mean a whole lot for their kids.
"Debs is an incredibly devoted mom – so no doubt her kids are the main motivation for these peace talks."