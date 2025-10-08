EXCLUSIVE: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Health Fears Erupt — Ex-WWE Star Rapidly Dropping Pounds Despite Concerns He's 'Jeopardizing His Well-being'

The ex-wrestling champ flaunted his slimmed-down physique at the premiere of his starring vehicle, The Smashing Machine, which is based on the life of troubled UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

"He wants to be taken seriously as an actor, and this movie is his big chance to stand up with the other A-listers like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, but there are worries he's going to dangerous extremes," an insider shared.

The Rock confided he was "really hungry" to change for the meaty part.

He said: "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more – I want to do more and what does that look like?'"