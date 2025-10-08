Your tip
Dwayne Johnson
Exclusive

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Health Fears Erupt — Ex-WWE Star Rapidly Dropping Pounds Despite Concerns He's 'Jeopardizing His Well-being'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sparks health fears as the ex-WWE star rapidly loses weight despite concerns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025

Dwindling Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shed a ton of weight for his latest role – but friends are warning the rapidly shrinking star to hit the brakes before he jeopardizes his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, the 53-year-old action hero is turning a deaf ear because he hopes his physical transformation will help propel him to new heights as a dramatic actor, sources said.

The Rock's Acting Dreams

Dwayne Johnson debuts dramatic weight loss for 'The Smashing Machine.'
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson debuts dramatic weight loss for 'The Smashing Machine.'

The ex-wrestling champ flaunted his slimmed-down physique at the premiere of his starring vehicle, The Smashing Machine, which is based on the life of troubled UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

"He wants to be taken seriously as an actor, and this movie is his big chance to stand up with the other A-listers like Brad Pitt and George Clooney, but there are worries he's going to dangerous extremes," an insider shared.

The Rock confided he was "really hungry" to change for the meaty part.

He said: "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I've had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more – I want to do more and what does that look like?'"

Dave Bautista packed on pounds for his role in 2023's 'Knock at the Cabin.'
Source: MEGA

Dave Bautista packed on pounds for his role in 2023's 'Knock at the Cabin.'

The insider explained, "He's known to go through torturous physical transformations to get a certain look for a role, but the fear is he's taking a huge risk with his health."

According to sources, the situation calls to mind musclebound wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista, who gained major pounds for the 2023 horror flick Knock at the Cabin.

The Rock's Goals To Be With The Big A-List Stars

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are referenced as benchmarks for dramatic film success.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are referenced as benchmarks for dramatic film success.

Bautista, 56, confessed: "I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight, and it took me forever to shed it."

Added the insider, "Pals fear Dwayne's doing the same in reverse. But Dwayne says he's excited and enjoying this new journey and nothing will sway him to change his ways."

