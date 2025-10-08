EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Plastic Surgery 'Perk-up' — Single Singer 'Undergoes Boob Job and Laser Treatments' After Embarking on a 'Self-improvement Mission'

"Her boobs seem to have gotten bigger too, and seem to have new bounce to them. The consensus is she had some work in that area, too.

"She won't cop to it, but it's an open secret among her inner circle that she's been seeing her surgeon."

Lopez's pals agree whatever she's doing, it's working.

"She also puts in hours of work in the gym, and has gotten help," the insider added. "And why not – she's got access to the best doctors, the best spas and treatments, and the results are incredible. She really has turned back the clock."