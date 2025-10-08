Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's Plastic Surgery 'Perk-up' — Single Singer 'Undergoes Boob Job and Laser Treatments' After Embarking on a 'Self-improvement Mission'

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Singer Jennifer Lopez's plastic surgery includes boob job and laser treatments for self-improvement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez has been looking to boost her bod with a string of nip/tucks, and insiders are saying the 56-year-old looks like she's had her boobs perked up along with laser treatments and other high-end work.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the stunning actress-songbird is determined to stay on top in Hollywood's image-obsessed industry by keeping her bod beautiful.

JLo's Comeback

After Ben Affleck moved out in April 2024, Jennifer Lopez began a self-improvement mission.
Source: MEGA

"She's had a lot of setbacks in recent weeks, so this has done her a world of good and given her reams of confidence, and she's not stopping there.

"She has lots more she wants to do," shared an insider.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the bootylicious babe found herself suddenly single when hubby Ben Affleck packed up and moved out in April 2024.

J.Lo filed for divorce Aug. 20, 2024, the second anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia, and their split was finalized in January.

"She's been on a self-improvement mission since – and the results are very evident," added the source.

"She's back in top shape and her skin looks incredible. People are guessing what she's done cosmetically, but word is it's nothing too invasive, just a series of laser treatments and some of the new collagen-building injectables.

JLo's Hours In The Gym

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen said J.Lo most probably underwent minimally invasive procedures on her nose and cheekbones.
Source: MEGA

"Her boobs seem to have gotten bigger too, and seem to have new bounce to them. The consensus is she had some work in that area, too.

"She won't cop to it, but it's an open secret among her inner circle that she's been seeing her surgeon."

Lopez's pals agree whatever she's doing, it's working.

"She also puts in hours of work in the gym, and has gotten help," the insider added. "And why not – she's got access to the best doctors, the best spas and treatments, and the results are incredible. She really has turned back the clock."

Inside JLo's 'Surgeries'

Dr. Cohen noted Lopez's fuller cleavage could reflect a nonsurgical Vampire Breast augmentation.
Source: MEGA

Top Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen of robertcohenmd.com told RadarOnline.com the four-time divorcée has "most probably [undergone] minimally invasive-type procedures to thin the bridge of her nose with Botox or a small amount of filler.

"She may have used the same light technique to accentuate her cheekbones, which have always been naturally beautiful."

As for her boobs, Cohen, who doesn't count the star as a client, noted: "Her cleavage looks more full and this could be the result of a nonsurgical Vampire Breast augmentation, providing a small amount of lift and fullness, without the need for surgery."

