Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

INVESTIGATIONS: Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr's Controversial Ties to Scientologist Law Firm Wisner Baum Laid Bare As Fears Rise Over his Impact on 'Black Wellbeing'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has received plenty of backlash for his controversial views on health and vaccines.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, but his connections to Scientologist law firm Wisner Baum has sparked concern.

Michael Baum and Brent Wisner – who lead the law firm – both have ties to Scientology, and both have been open about the controversial views just as RFK Jr. has as well when it comes to his thoughts on health initiatives and vaccines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr baffles onlookers working out in tight jeans hiking boots
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. now leads the Department of Health and Human Services, despite his controversial views.

Article continues below advertisement

During his confirmation hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren went hard on RFK Jr., asking him if he would continue to receive consulting fees from Wisner Baum.

The 71-year-old acknowledged he would continue to receive fees at the time, but would instead pass it on to one of his sons if he was confirmed.

The law firm is currently suing Merck, the makers of Gardasil, the HPV vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk science

The 71-year-old has connections to Wisner Baum, a law firm with ties to Scientology.

Article continues below advertisement

Both partners have huge ties to Scientology, as Baum was an un-indicted co-conspirator in the “Snow White Program” that infiltrated the United States government in the 1970s – and resulted in the 1977 raid of Scientology by the FBI.

Fast-forward to 2019, as Wisner Baum won a lawsuit against Monsanto over its weed killer Roundup, claiming that it had caused cancer in users. The firm is also currently pursuing litigation against the two companies that manufacture the ECT, a life-saving treatment that puts small doses of electricity into the brains of severely depressed patients.

"If Mr. Kennedy does maintain his financial stake in anti-vaccine lawsuits, he will have a serious conflict of interest," Warren notes on her website.

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. has since been confirmed, but many medical experts have pushed back, pleading with those not to let the politician's fight to take out processed foods from the country's diets distract from them from his other controversial views.

Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan and the executive director of the Committee to Protect Health Care, warned: "It is absolutely eclipsed by his other controversial views. The danger of him is so much greater than any potential benefit of those views.”

RFK Jr. has also claimed a “series of studies” show Black people “have a much stronger reaction” to specific antigens, that trigger the body’s immune system.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr control america health policy donald trump endorsement
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. previously singled out Black people, claiming they have a 'much stronger reaction' to specific antigens.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheila Phicil, a Boston-based health equity expert, however, is one of many who have hit back, saying: "As the healthcare landscape evolves, Black Americans must remain vigilant, engaged, and proactive in securing their health and well-being."

Phicil also urges people to know the level of healthcare coverage they have and the rights that come with it.

She says: "Even if you have private insurance, remember that shifts in government programs often influence what private insurers do. So, stay informed to avoid surprises in your coverage.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Joe Biden.

Revealed: 'Sleepy Joe' Biden Spent More Time On Vacation Than Any Other President In Modern U.S. History — With a Staggering 577 Vacation Days

jennifer aniston barack obama affair rumors buzz

EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Was Forced to Sensationally Break Silence on THOSE Barack Affair Rumors – As Michelle Obama Missed Two Huge Political Events

Article continues below advertisement
seth rogen says trump won because people got sick of hippies doing acid
Source: MEGA

Trump has also named a Scientologist as the White House's deputy Ukraine envoy.

"The entire healthcare system relies on data, and that includes yours..."

All this comes as Scientology has seemed to find its way into Donald Trump's administration, as he has named John P. Coale the White House’s deputy Ukraine envoy.

Coale is a Scientologist and attorney who has found himself in the middle of Trump's "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.