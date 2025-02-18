INVESTIGATIONS: Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr's Controversial Ties to Scientologist Law Firm Wisner Baum Laid Bare As Fears Rise Over his Impact on 'Black Wellbeing'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, but his connections to Scientologist law firm Wisner Baum has sparked concern.
Michael Baum and Brent Wisner – who lead the law firm – both have ties to Scientology, and both have been open about the controversial views just as RFK Jr. has as well when it comes to his thoughts on health initiatives and vaccines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his confirmation hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren went hard on RFK Jr., asking him if he would continue to receive consulting fees from Wisner Baum.
The 71-year-old acknowledged he would continue to receive fees at the time, but would instead pass it on to one of his sons if he was confirmed.
The law firm is currently suing Merck, the makers of Gardasil, the HPV vaccine.
Both partners have huge ties to Scientology, as Baum was an un-indicted co-conspirator in the “Snow White Program” that infiltrated the United States government in the 1970s – and resulted in the 1977 raid of Scientology by the FBI.
Fast-forward to 2019, as Wisner Baum won a lawsuit against Monsanto over its weed killer Roundup, claiming that it had caused cancer in users. The firm is also currently pursuing litigation against the two companies that manufacture the ECT, a life-saving treatment that puts small doses of electricity into the brains of severely depressed patients.
"If Mr. Kennedy does maintain his financial stake in anti-vaccine lawsuits, he will have a serious conflict of interest," Warren notes on her website.
RFK Jr. has since been confirmed, but many medical experts have pushed back, pleading with those not to let the politician's fight to take out processed foods from the country's diets distract from them from his other controversial views.
Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan and the executive director of the Committee to Protect Health Care, warned: "It is absolutely eclipsed by his other controversial views. The danger of him is so much greater than any potential benefit of those views.”
RFK Jr. has also claimed a “series of studies” show Black people “have a much stronger reaction” to specific antigens, that trigger the body’s immune system.
Sheila Phicil, a Boston-based health equity expert, however, is one of many who have hit back, saying: "As the healthcare landscape evolves, Black Americans must remain vigilant, engaged, and proactive in securing their health and well-being."
Phicil also urges people to know the level of healthcare coverage they have and the rights that come with it.
She says: "Even if you have private insurance, remember that shifts in government programs often influence what private insurers do. So, stay informed to avoid surprises in your coverage.
"The entire healthcare system relies on data, and that includes yours..."
All this comes as Scientology has seemed to find its way into Donald Trump's administration, as he has named John P. Coale the White House’s deputy Ukraine envoy.
Coale is a Scientologist and attorney who has found himself in the middle of Trump's "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia.