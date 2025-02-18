INVESTIGATIONS: Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr's Controversial Ties to Scientologist Law Firm Wisner Baum Laid Bare As Fears Rise Over his Impact on 'Black Wellbeing'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, but his connections to Scientologist law firm Wisner Baum has sparked concern.

Michael Baum and Brent Wisner – who lead the law firm – both have ties to Scientology, and both have been open about the controversial views just as RFK Jr. has as well when it comes to his thoughts on health initiatives and vaccines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.