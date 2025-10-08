EXCLUSIVE: JFK Told Little Brother Teddy 'It's OK to Cheat on Your Wife' — and Tragic Joan Heard Remark on Film of Their Wedding

On Ted's marriage day, JFK joked he should consider being unfaithful, a comment that was supposed to be between siblings. However, Joan is believed to have gotten word of the crack when she heard it while watching a video of their wedding.

According to author Adam Clymer in his book, Edward M. Kennedy: A Biography, the future president had apparently forgotten he and Ted were wearing microphones to capture the 1958 wedding on video.

Joan appeared to be hesitant about tying the knot with Ted, as she and her father, Joe, had canceled the wedding for a year because, according to Joan, "I didn't have the feeling I wanted to marry him."

However, according to Clymer, Joe blew up and "bullied everyone into following through as planned."