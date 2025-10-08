EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Losing Her Mind' Over Raging Family Feud — And Brands Son Brooklyn's Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz a 'Beast'

Nicola's father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony, while the bride wore a reworked version of her mother Claudia's 1985 wedding dress.

None of the Beckhams – including siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, or Harper, 14 – were present.

A source close to the family has now told us: "Victoria still feels completely blindsided by that snub. She only found out about the renewal after seeing the photos online. To her, it was like a public declaration that Brooklyn has chosen Nicola's side. She's told friends she's losing her mind over it. She is at her wits end and refers to Nicola as a 'beast' who's stolen her son in private."

The family feud traces back to Brooklyn and Nicola's first wedding in 2022, when the two women clashed over the bridal gown design.

Nicola later denied there was ever a feud, explaining: "She realized her Atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it, I didn't say I didn't want to wear it."

But tensions have persisted, surfacing again this year when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David's milestone 50th birthday celebrations.