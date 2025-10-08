EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Losing Her Mind' Over Raging Family Feud — And Brands Son Brooklyn's Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz a 'Beast'
Oct. 8 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is at "breaking point" over what insiders describe as a deepening family rift with her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, actor and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old designer and former Spice Girl was left "devastated" after discovering her boy Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, secretly renewed their wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony in the US – without informing her or husband David, 50.
The event, held at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach, was attended by Hollywood guests including actor Adrien Brody and fashion designer Alexander Wang.
Victoria 'Blindsided' by Secret Ceremony
Nicola's father, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, officiated the ceremony, while the bride wore a reworked version of her mother Claudia's 1985 wedding dress.
None of the Beckhams – including siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, or Harper, 14 – were present.
A source close to the family has now told us: "Victoria still feels completely blindsided by that snub. She only found out about the renewal after seeing the photos online. To her, it was like a public declaration that Brooklyn has chosen Nicola's side. She's told friends she's losing her mind over it. She is at her wits end and refers to Nicola as a 'beast' who's stolen her son in private."
The family feud traces back to Brooklyn and Nicola's first wedding in 2022, when the two women clashed over the bridal gown design.
Nicola later denied there was ever a feud, explaining: "She realized her Atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it, I didn't say I didn't want to wear it."
But tensions have persisted, surfacing again this year when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David's milestone 50th birthday celebrations.
'Calculated Move' Sparks Emotional Strain
"Victoria believes this tension has been simmering for a long time," another insider said.
"She's certain Nicola has been pulling strings quietly. She's confided to David that Nicola’s behavior is becoming unbearable. The vow renewal came across as a calculated move – a show of control by Nicola and her family."
Those close to the Beckhams say the designer has been struggling emotionally but determined to maintain her public composure.
"This is without question the hardest period she’s ever faced," a family source said. "In private, she's devastated. She's confided to friends that Nicola's actions feel like a personal attack on her role as a mother."
Victoria Feels 'Cut Off' From Her Son
According to insiders, Victoria believes Nicola has "taken control" of Brooklyn and is deliberately distancing him from his family.
"Victoria's completely confused," a source said. "She can't grasp how the situation deteriorated so much. She feels cut off from her son – and holds Nicola responsible.
At this point, she's given up on fixing things with her daughter-in-law; all she wants is to have Brooklyn back in her life."
While the tensions have reportedly left Victoria reeling, David Beckham has been her anchor through the turmoil. "David's been incredible," a family friend said.
"He's the one keeping her grounded. He's reminded her not to let this crush her – that every challenge only makes them stronger."
Old Wounds Reopened Amid Family Turmoil
But to make matters worse, former Beckham assistant Rebecca Loos, 47, has recently resurfaced in the media after revisiting her alleged 2004 affair with David during an appearance on U.K. television.
"It's been an absolute nightmare of a time for Victoria," one source said. "First came Brooklyn's snub, then Rebecca tearing open old wounds. Still, she's pouring all her energy into her work. She's convinced that, in time, Brooklyn will find his way back – family always does."