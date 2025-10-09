EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Facing Warnings From Men in Grey Suits' About His 'Revolutionary' Plans for Monarch When He Takes Throne

Prince William has been warned by senior royal aides – the so-called 'Men in Grey Suits' once feared by his late mother, Princess Diana – his bold vision for a modern monarchy could risk undermining centuries of royal tradition.

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales is said to be planning a dramatic reshaping of the monarchy when he eventually becomes king, prioritizing his young family and a less formal royal lifestyle.

But insiders say his approach has raised alarm among palace advisers, who caution that his "revolutionary" instincts must be balanced against his duty to the Crown.