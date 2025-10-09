EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Bieber's New Gun Obsession is Leaving His Family and Inner Circle 'Totally Spooked'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber's latest alarming hobby has reportedly left his loved ones deeply unsettled – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the troubled pop brat's growing obsession with firearms is "making people around him very nervous" as concerns over his mental health mount.
The 31-year-old singer, who appeared to be enjoying a quiet summer with wife Hailey Bieber, 28, and their son Jack Blues, recently raised eyebrows earlier this month after sharing a series of photos from a shooting trip with friends.
Growing Concern Over His Gun Obsession
In the images, Bieber is seen firing into the woods with several boxes of ammunition at his feet – a display that has now alarmed fans and those closest to him as it has sparked a "fixation" on firearms in Bieber, according to sources.
An insider close to the star said: "Justin's completely immersed himself in this gun hobby. He's buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods. He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it's starting to look more like an obsession – and that's what has people concerned."
The shift in behavior comes after Bieber admitted earlier this year that he had been struggling emotionally, describing feelings of being "drowned by hate" and "unworthy."
Since then, fans have noticed erratic online posts, including a video in which he appeared to smoke an unidentified substance while rapping about being "high."
Hailey's Quiet Worry
Those close to the singer say the combination of his fragile state and access to firearms has created unease within his inner circle.
"Those closest to him are really unsettled," another insider said.
"Hailey's trying to be supportive, but she's worried. She doesn't want to take away something that gives him a sense of calm, yet she wishes he'd put that energy into something less risky – like fishing or basketball, which he used to enjoy."
Bieber's wife has long been seen as the stabilizing force in his life, but insiders say even she's finding it difficult to manage his unpredictable behavior.
"Hailey knows how sensitive and vulnerable Justin can be," the source said. "Their relationship is in a better place, but it's still delicate. She's keeping a close eye on him because whenever he gets into something new, he throws himself into it completely – and with guns, that kind of intensity feels risky."
An Addictive Personality
Friends say the singer's fascination with firearms has escalated "rapidly," with Bieber reportedly spending significant sums on equipment, private lessons, and gun accessories. "He has a really addictive personality – whenever something grabs his attention, it completely consumes him," a music industry contact said.
"At the moment, it's guns. He's studied every detail and talks about safety and mechanics like an expert. The concern isn't the hobby itself – it's the mindset behind it, and whether an accident could happen."
In June, Bieber sparked concern when he lashed out at paparazzi while on the beach and Hailey was later spotted without her wedding ring.
Sources insist the couple are trying to rebuild stability after a turbulent period, particularly as they adjust to life as new parents.
According to one friend, Hailey has quietly urged him to scale back his interest.
"She's been gently urging him to slow down – not to control him, but because she's genuinely worried he's going down a dangerous road," the source said.
"Hailey loves him and just wants him to be at peace. But getting Justin to change course isn't simple – once he latches onto something, he sticks with it until he makes up his own mind."