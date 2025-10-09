Lori Loughlin and Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli Slashed Price of $16.5Million L.A. Mansion Months Before Split

In May, RadarOnline.com revealed there were cracks within their relationship were beginning to appear after Loughlin made a number of solo red carpet appearances.

An insider told us: "He’s sick of playing second fiddle to her Hollywood comeback."

"A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, but they have argued a lot since being released from prison," a source shared in December.

"Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."

After appearing solo at the April 28 Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills, an insider stated: "The marriage has been second best and less of a priority, to her at least, and he’s mooching around with his golfing buddies and grumbling she’s been sucked up by Hollywood and fame.

"Mossimo doesn’t want to stand stupidly by her side on the red carpet if he can help it, so he’s just opting not to go."