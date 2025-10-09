Your tip
Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin and Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli Slashed Price of $16.5Million L.A. Mansion Months Before Split

Photo of Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli cut the price of their mansion prior to splitting.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have cut the asking price of their Los Angeles mansion by more than a million dollars months before they announced their split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to real estate records, their home price was initially $16,500,000 and was dropped to $14,950,000 on July 7. They originally bought their home — which features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a total of 11,808 square feet — in August 2020 for $9.5Million.

Details on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Mansion

Composite photo of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's mansion has been on the market since February.

The mansion comes chock-full of high-end amenities including a gym, wine cellar, home theater, and walk-in closets. It also is said to feature “breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains” and “warm maple floors and soaring ceilings.”

The home has been on the market since February but, thus far, has not garnered any offers.

After they sold their Bel-Air mansion for $18.75Million in early 2020, the estranged couple purchased the home they are currently trying to get rid of. Their Bel-Air property was originally listed for $28Million, but they cut the price when selling it to Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Split Up

Source: MEGA

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are currently split up.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Loughlin recently announced she and Giannulli had split, stating they were "living apart and are taking a break from their marriage."

Her statement added: "There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted in 2019 in connection with allegations they paid admissions fixer Rick Singer $500,000 to arrange for the University of Southern California to recruit their daughters onto the school's rowing team, despite the fact they had no background in the sport.

In May 2020, they pleaded guilty in connection with conspiracy charges in the college admission bribery case.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Jail Time

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Massimo Gianulli was sentenced to five years in jail after pleading guilty in connection with conspiracy charges in the college admission bribery case.

Loughlin received a two-month jail sentence along with a fine of $150,000 and 150 hours of community service following the guilty plea. She began her sentence at a federal prison in Dublin, California in October of 2020 and was released that December.

Giannulli received a five-month sentence with a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service.

He began his prison sentence in November of 2020 and was transferred to home confinement in April of 2021, about a month before his sentence ended.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Were Having Issues Prior to Their Split

Photo of Lori Loughlin
Source: MEGA

Mossimo Gianulli was 'sick of playing second fiddle' to Lori Loughlin's 'Hollywood comeback,' an insider shared.

In May, RadarOnline.com revealed there were cracks within their relationship were beginning to appear after Loughlin made a number of solo red carpet appearances.

An insider told us: "He’s sick of playing second fiddle to her Hollywood comeback."

"A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, but they have argued a lot since being released from prison," a source shared in December.

"Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."

After appearing solo at the April 28 Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills, an insider stated: "The marriage has been second best and less of a priority, to her at least, and he’s mooching around with his golfing buddies and grumbling she’s been sucked up by Hollywood and fame.

"Mossimo doesn’t want to stand stupidly by her side on the red carpet if he can help it, so he’s just opting not to go."

