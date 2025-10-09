Victoria Beckham Reveals She's Struggled With An Eating Disorder Her Entire Life In Bombshell Revelation From New Netflix Documentary

The fashionista's weight has been scrutinized ever since she made her name in the British girl band, but never before has she gone into detail about how her being body-shamed led to personal torment — which started way back in her theatre school days.

Victoria, 51, said: "I really started to doubt myself and not like myself and because I let it affect me, I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror.

"Was I fat? Was I thin? I don't know, you lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn't like what I saw. I have been everything from porky posh to skinny posh, I mean, it's been a lot and that's hard.