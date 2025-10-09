Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's Secret 20-Year Baby Battle: 'Friends' Star, 56, Hits Back at Claims She Didn't Want to Become a Mother Because she's a 'Selfish Workoholic'

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her 20-year battle to have children and insists she is not a 'selfish workoholic'.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 8:35 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her secret 20-year battle to have a baby — and hit back at critics who claimed she was too consumed by her job to become a mom.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends actress, 56, wanted to address the false narrative that she's a "workoholic" with little desire to start a family.

Medical Woes

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Aniston insists her 'medical woes' are 'not anybody's business'.

Indeed, Aniston says in a deeply personal interview that "medical" reasons played a big part in the fact has no children.

She explained: "They didn’t know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes.

"That's not anybody's business. But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic.

"It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We're all human beings. That's why I thought, 'What the hell?'"

'I Need To Right The Wrong'

picture of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

The actress wanted to address the false narrative she's too 'selfish' to have kids.

However, the older Aniston gets, the less she feels the need to "correct a false narrative".

She added: "The news cycle is so fast, it just goes away.

"Of course, there are times when I feel that sense of justice – when something has been said that isn’t true and I need to right the wrong.

"And then I think, do I really? My family knows my truth, my friends know my truth."

The Morning Show star was married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. They split after he met actress Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Marriage Troubles

picture of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Aniston has previously blasted her marriage to ex-husband Brad Pitt did not end because he wanted kids.

In 2022, the actress tragically revealed she had unsuccessfully tried IVF — and admitted she wished she had frozen her eggs years earlier.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston said at the time.

"My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard sh**, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be. I was trying to get pregnant.

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don''t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. But I have zero regrets."

picture of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Source: MEGA

Aniston's second husband Justin Theroux remarried in March.

Aniston was aged 35 when she split from Pitt and previously said the suggestion he left her because she wouldn't give him a child was an "absolute lie".

Pitt went on to have has six children with Angelina — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The eldest three are adopted and the youngest three are their biological children.

Meanwhile, Aniston went on to marry actor Justin Theroux in 2015 when she was aged 46.

But theirs wasn't to be a lasting romance. They divorced just three years later.

In March, Theroux remarried — in a secret ceremony — to new love Nicole Brydon Bloom.

