Jennifer Aniston's Secret 20-Year Baby Battle: 'Friends' Star, 56, Hits Back at Claims She Didn't Want to Become a Mother Because she's a 'Selfish Workoholic'

Indeed, Aniston says in a deeply personal interview that "medical" reasons played a big part in the fact has no children.

She explained: "They didn’t know my story, or what I'd been going through over the past 20 years to try to pursue a family, because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes.

"That's not anybody's business. But there comes a point when you can't not hear it — the narrative about how I won’t have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic.

"It does affect me – I’m just a human being. We're all human beings. That's why I thought, 'What the hell?'"