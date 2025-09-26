Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Finally Having Second Thoughts' About Jim Curtis Relationship — 'She's Worried What Else May Come Out of His Closet'

Jennifer Aniston is now believed to be unsure about her man.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is said to be having doubts about her new romance with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis after a revelation from his past left the actress feeling unsettled, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Friends star, 56, has been dating Curtis, 49, since the summer and had appeared to be relishing a fresh start. They were first photographed together on a yacht vacation in Mallorca in July, and in recent weeks, Aniston shared a glimpse of him on Instagram alongside photos of her three rescue dogs.

Is Jennifer Aniston Having Second Thoughts About Jim Curtis?

Aniston may be having second thoughts about her boyfriend.

But insiders now tell us news of Curtis’s former link to Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has jolted her out of the early "honeymoon period."

One source claimed: "Jen has longed for real happiness, but now she's nervous that Jim's past could come back to haunt them. She was floating in that early bubble of romance, and Bethenny's revelation jolted her.

"It's left her wondering who else might surface with stories."

Frankel recently told listeners of her podcast earlier this month that she and Curtis dated "maybe 10 years ago." While she played down the seriousness of their connection and dismissed his line of work as something she never took seriously, she did add, "I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston, because I do believe she wants to find love… I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man."

Bethenny Frankel's recent comments about Curtis are said to have 'rattled' Aniston.

Despite the reality star's supportive tone, Aniston is said to have bristled at the revelation.

A second insider claimed: "Bethenny's influence is massive, and while she didn't criticize Jim, it rattled Jen to hear her talk about him so openly. To Jen, it felt like their relationship was suddenly up for public scrutiny, and now she's questioning if more of Jim's past might surface."

The actress, who has two high-profile marriages behind her – one to Brad Pitt, which ended in 2005, and another to Justin Theroux, which ended in 2017 – has previously spoken about how scrutiny has weighed heavily on her personal life. Friends say she fears the pattern may repeat itself.

Jim Curtis' Rough Past Exposed

The 'Friends' actress has a rough romantic pass, including spits from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Another source claimed: "Jen has loved the stability Jim gives her – no games, no unpredictability, just kindness. But moments like this shake her confidence. It's made her stop and ask how much of his past she truly understands."

Curtis, a self-styled wellness coach and author, has his own complicated backstory.

In his 2017 book, The Stimulati Experience, he admitted to struggles in his relationship with his teenage son, Aidan, who lives with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano.

The couple were seen first together in public in July.

He wrote: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he's p----- at me."

For Aniston, the prospect of more revelations is a source of "great unease," a source said.

The friend added: "Jen just wants a clean shot at love without all this drama attached. She's waited years for the right man, but now it feels like her relationship with Jim is under attack.

"She's not pulling the plug, but doubts are definitely creeping in."

