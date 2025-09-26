EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Finally Having Second Thoughts' About Jim Curtis Relationship — 'She's Worried What Else May Come Out of His Closet'

But insiders now tell us news of Curtis’s former link to Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has jolted her out of the early "honeymoon period."

One source claimed: "Jen has longed for real happiness, but now she's nervous that Jim's past could come back to haunt them. She was floating in that early bubble of romance, and Bethenny's revelation jolted her.

"It's left her wondering who else might surface with stories."

Frankel recently told listeners of her podcast earlier this month that she and Curtis dated "maybe 10 years ago." While she played down the seriousness of their connection and dismissed his line of work as something she never took seriously, she did add, "I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston, because I do believe she wants to find love… I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man."