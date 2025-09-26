Trump and Melania Caught in Middle of 'Heated' Argument as 'Frustrated' Prez 'Wags His Finger' in Wife's Face... After His 'Embarrassing' United Nations Visit

On Tuesday, September 24, Trump, who is said to be suffering from swollen ankles, and Melania found themselves having to climb to the second floor, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was not happy.

"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,: Leavitt raged on X, as she responded to a report by The Times, which claimed UN staff had "joked" they could turn off the escalators and elevators in the building.

Trump, 79, also commented on the escalator fail during his speech, as he complained: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle… If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."

In response, the United Nations speculated the escalator stopped because it may have been triggered for safety as a videographer was standing backward ahead of Trump, trying to film him.