Trump and Melania Caught in Middle of 'Heated' Argument as 'Frustrated' Prez 'Wags His Finger' in Wife's Face... After His 'Embarrassing' United Nations Visit
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Cameras caught Donald Trump in what appeared to be a heated argument with First Lady Melania on their way back from the president's disastrous visit to the United Nations, RadarOnline.com can report.
Donald was seen angrily waving his pointed finger at Melania as she shook her head in response, just as their helicopter, Marine One, landed at the White House.
Footage showed the two sitting across from each other inside the chopper, embroiled in their discussion. Their demeanour quickly changed, however, when they deboarded the vehicle, and put on happy faces as they held hands and waved to the gathered reporters.
While it was unclear exactly what they were discussing so passionately, a professional lip-reader revealed the ruckus was actually Trump continuing to complain about what he called "three sinister events" while addressing the UN, including a broken teleprompter, sound problems during his speech, and most egregiously, an escalator that slammed to a stop when he stepped on.
"From my interpretation, I don't think Donald Trump was having a go at Melania Trump - but at the shenanigans at the UN," forensic lip-reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Mail.
White House Fight Night
Freeman said the Trumps were still worked up over the escalator snafu, with Melania reportedly recalling to her husband, "You just continued," while Trump allegedly replied "It was unbelievable. How can you do that."
Continuing his analysis, Freeman said as the two stepped off Marine One, Melania looked to bark, "Donald, look at me" when they walked across their lawn.
President Trump has called for a "full investigation" into those responsible for the escalator at the United Nations headquarters breaking down, forcing the first couple to walk up the steps.
The UN security and its staff have been accused of deliberately messing with the escalator to "embarrass" Trump.
Trump Going Down
On Tuesday, September 24, Trump, who is said to be suffering from swollen ankles, and Melania found themselves having to climb to the second floor, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was not happy.
"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,: Leavitt raged on X, as she responded to a report by The Times, which claimed UN staff had "joked" they could turn off the escalators and elevators in the building.
Trump, 79, also commented on the escalator fail during his speech, as he complained: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle… If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."
In response, the United Nations speculated the escalator stopped because it may have been triggered for safety as a videographer was standing backward ahead of Trump, trying to film him.
Donald Trump Addresses the UN
The "sabotage" continued as Trump delivered his UN speech while dealing with a broken teleprompter and audio issues.
He was still able to slam the other gathered nations, raging, "Your countries are going to hell," when discussing open borders.
Following his speech, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The teleprompter was broken and the escalator came to a sudden halt as we were riding up to the podium, but both of those events probably made the speech more interesting than it would have been otherwise.
"It is always an honor to speak at the United Nations, even if their equipment is somewhat faulty."