Kristi Noem Accused of Fast-Tracking Millions to Rebuild Destroyed Florida Pier Near Alleged Lover's Home... after Major Donor Hit Up Ice Barbie To Rage
Sept. 26 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has rushed a stalled project in Naples, Florida, after a major donor called to rage about the lack of movement, but another key factor may have been at play, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ian in 2022, but efforts to rebuild had not kicked off yet, as city officials were desperate to get disaster assistance funds from FEMA, which is overseen by Noem’s Department of Homeland Security.
Kristi Noem Expedites More Than $11Million To Naples
Many city officials had complained, including Ted Budd, the Republican senator from North Carolina, who reportedly recently said, "I can't get phone calls back. I can’t get them to initiate the money. It’s just a quagmire."
According to reports, help did not come immediately due to a new policy announced by the DHS, which requires Noem to personally sign off on expenses over $100,000. However, one major donor, local cardiologist Sinan Gursoy, is said to have reached out to Noem to complain.
Following the alleged exchange between Noem and Gursoy, the 53-year-old, also known as "ICE Barbie," expedited more than $11million of federal money to rebuild the historic pier.
Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Lives Near The Pier
The pier also happens to be just a few miles from President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski... Noem's rumored lover. Noem and Lewandowski have long been rumored to be in a relationship, as one insider called it the "worst-kept secret" in Washington, D.C.
However, the pair has denied they are together.
In response, Lewandowski claimed he was not involved in the pier decision, and added he was nowhere near the area when Noem visited.
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also said: "This has nothing to do with politics: Secretary Noem also visited Ruidoso, New Mexico, at the request of a Democrat governor and has been integral in supporting and speeding up their recovery efforts."
Ruidoso was hit by devastating floods in July, which left three people dead.
Political Favoritism Involved?
"Your criticizing the Secretary’s visit to the Pier is bizarre, as she works to fix this issue for more than 1 million visitors who used to visit the pier," McLaughlin added.
ProPublica reported not only did Noem quickly push the cash toward the pier, but she also used a government plane to tour the area. While in Naples, Noem is said to have gotten dinner with Gursoy at a French restaurant, which has led her to be accused of putting political favoritism over saving lives and rebuilding communities.
Noem has been a disaster in her position, according to her critics, with some pointing out how long it took for Texas to receive aid after a flood this summer killed over 100 people.
"Pretty much everything Helene-related is over $100,000," Budd explained. "So they're stacking up on her desk waiting for her signature."
'Ice Barbie' Fails Again
Noem has also faced backlash for her role as the face of ICE, as she's been called out for "dressing up" and doing "cosplay." Conservative personality Megyn Kelly has called out Noem for her odd behavior.
"Stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not. I can't stand these photo-ops," Kelly previously went off
The 54-year-old added: "She is an administrative policy person appointed by Trump because she was very loyal to him. Fine, but stop with the glam. She looks like I look right now, but she’s out in the field with her gun, being like, 'We’re gonna go kick some a‑‑.' No one wants you there."