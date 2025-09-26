Kristi Noem Accused of Fast-Tracking Millions to Rebuild Destroyed Florida Pier Near Alleged Lover's Home... after Major Donor Hit Up Ice Barbie To Rage

The pier also happens to be just a few miles from President Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski... Noem's rumored lover. Noem and Lewandowski have long been rumored to be in a relationship, as one insider called it the "worst-kept secret" in Washington, D.C.

However, the pair has denied they are together.

In response, Lewandowski claimed he was not involved in the pier decision, and added he was nowhere near the area when Noem visited.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also said: "This has nothing to do with politics: Secretary Noem also visited Ruidoso, New Mexico, at the request of a Democrat governor and has been integral in supporting and speeding up their recovery efforts."

Ruidoso was hit by devastating floods in July, which left three people dead.