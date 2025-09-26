Ex-Money Manager With Ties to George Soros Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges — Howard Rubin Accused of 'Torturing Women in Soundproof Sex Dungeon'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Former Soros Fund money manager Howard Rubin has been arrested on sex trafficking charges and accused of "torturing" women in a secret, soundproof penthouse "sex dungeon" for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The retired Wall Street banker, 70, was arrested at his Fairfield, Connecticut home on the morning of Friday, September 26, for allegedly transporting at least 10 women across state lines for "commercial sex acts" over a decade-long period.
Rubin's former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, was also arrested on Friday morning in Texas on sex trafficking charges tied to the alleged twisted BDSM scheme.
Former Soros Fund Manager Howard Rubin Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges
According to the Eastern District of New York's 10-count indictment, Rubin allegedly brought women to luxury New York City hotels for "commercial sex acts" and later to a two-bedroom penthouse he rented and outfitted with bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, and sadomasochism (BDSM) toys.
He's also accused of soundproofing his "sex dungeon."
US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said Rubin used his "wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts," during which the banker allegedly "tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, and in some cases physical injuries."
Prosecutors Claim Howard Rubin 'Tortured' Woman in Penthouse 'Sex Dungeon'
Nocella continued: "Today's arrests show that no one who engages in sex trafficking, in this case in luxury hotels and a penthouse apartment that featured a so-called sex 'dungeon,' is above the law, and that they will be brought to justice.
"Human beings are not chattel to be exploited for sex and sadistically abused, and anyone who thinks otherwise can expect to find themselves in handcuffs and facing federal prosecution like these defendants."
Prosecutors further claimed equipment at the penthouse included a cross and a bed women could be tied to, as well as a device used to "shock or electrocute women."
The indictment also included a disturbing text message between Rubin and Powers, in which he sent his assistant a photo of a woman tied to the cross.
Powers replied: "I can only imagine what you did to her on that cross!!! Did you shock her p----??"
The multimillionaire and his former assistant were said to spend at least $1million of his $74million fortune "operating and maintaining the trafficking network," which was said to take place from at least 2009 to 2019, according to the court documents.
In addition to sex trafficking charges, Powers was also hit with a bank fraud count in connection with alleged misrepresentations she made to a bank while financing her Texas home's mortgage.
Prosecutors have asked the court to hold Rubin without bail.
In a letter addressed to the judge, prosecutors claimed the alleged sex beast needed to be held without bail "because no condition or combination of conditions can reasonably secure Rubin's appearance in court as required or the safety of the community."
They also noted Rubin's assets, stating he has "extraordinary wealth, some of which is held in accounts overseas."
As for his former assistant, prosecutors demanded a "substantial bail package" for Powers.