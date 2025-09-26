Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > crime

Ex-Money Manager With Ties to George Soros Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges — Howard Rubin Accused of 'Torturing Women in Soundproof Sex Dungeon'

Photo of Howard Rubin
Source: FACEBOOK

Prominent banker Howard Rubin has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Soros Fund money manager Howard Rubin has been arrested on sex trafficking charges and accused of "torturing" women in a secret, soundproof penthouse "sex dungeon" for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The retired Wall Street banker, 70, was arrested at his Fairfield, Connecticut home on the morning of Friday, September 26, for allegedly transporting at least 10 women across state lines for "commercial sex acts" over a decade-long period.

Rubin's former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, was also arrested on Friday morning in Texas on sex trafficking charges tied to the alleged twisted BDSM scheme.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Soros Fund Manager Howard Rubin Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Howard Rubin
Source: FACEBOOK

Rubin was arrested at his Connecticut home on the morning of September 26.

According to the Eastern District of New York's 10-count indictment, Rubin allegedly brought women to luxury New York City hotels for "commercial sex acts" and later to a two-bedroom penthouse he rented and outfitted with bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, and sadomasochism (BDSM) toys.

He's also accused of soundproofing his "sex dungeon."

US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said Rubin used his "wealth to mislead and recruit women to engage in commercial sex acts," during which the banker allegedly "tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain, and in some cases physical injuries."

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Claim Howard Rubin 'Tortured' Woman in Penthouse 'Sex Dungeon'

Photo of Howard Rubin's 10-count indictment.
Source: US District Court E.D.N.Y

Rubin allegedly 'tortured women beyond their consent.'

Nocella continued: "Today's arrests show that no one who engages in sex trafficking, in this case in luxury hotels and a penthouse apartment that featured a so-called sex 'dungeon,' is above the law, and that they will be brought to justice.

"Human beings are not chattel to be exploited for sex and sadistically abused, and anyone who thinks otherwise can expect to find themselves in handcuffs and facing federal prosecution like these defendants."

Prosecutors further claimed equipment at the penthouse included a cross and a bed women could be tied to, as well as a device used to "shock or electrocute women."

The indictment also included a disturbing text message between Rubin and Powers, in which he sent his assistant a photo of a woman tied to the cross.

Powers replied: "I can only imagine what you did to her on that cross!!! Did you shock her p----??"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Howard Rubin's 10-count indictment.
Source: US District Court E.D.N.Y

Rubin allegedly spent $1millon 'operating and maintaining the trafficking network' from 2009 to 2019.

The multimillionaire and his former assistant were said to spend at least $1million of his $74million fortune "operating and maintaining the trafficking network," which was said to take place from at least 2009 to 2019, according to the court documents.

In addition to sex trafficking charges, Powers was also hit with a bank fraud count in connection with alleged misrepresentations she made to a bank while financing her Texas home's mortgage.

Prosecutors have asked the court to hold Rubin without bail.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Cruel' Sign Kate Middleton is Finally Siding with Prince William in His War Against Exiled Brother Harry

Photo of Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy Brutally Ridiculed and Accused of Spreading 'Dangerous Information' After Discussing Tylenol and Autism Link — 'You Don't Have a Medical Degree!'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In a letter addressed to the judge, prosecutors claimed the alleged sex beast needed to be held without bail "because no condition or combination of conditions can reasonably secure Rubin's appearance in court as required or the safety of the community."

They also noted Rubin's assets, stating he has "extraordinary wealth, some of which is held in accounts overseas."

As for his former assistant, prosecutors demanded a "substantial bail package" for Powers.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.