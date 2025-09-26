Ex-Money Manager With Ties to George Soros Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges — Howard Rubin Accused of 'Torturing Women in Soundproof Sex Dungeon'

Former Soros Fund money manager Howard Rubin has been arrested on sex trafficking charges and accused of "torturing" women in a secret, soundproof penthouse "sex dungeon" for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The retired Wall Street banker, 70, was arrested at his Fairfield, Connecticut home on the morning of Friday, September 26, for allegedly transporting at least 10 women across state lines for "commercial sex acts" over a decade-long period.

Rubin's former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, was also arrested on Friday morning in Texas on sex trafficking charges tied to the alleged twisted BDSM scheme.