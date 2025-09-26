Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Brutally Mocked Over Bizarre Outfit Choice For 2025 Ryder Cup... As Prez Is Forced To Watch Golfers From Bulletproof Glass Box Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination

President Trump waved to the crowd from behind bulletproof glass as he attended the Ryder Cup.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

President Trump ditched his trademark red tie and fancy shoes for a more relaxed open collar and golf cleats, RadarOnline.com can report, as he arrived in Farmingdale, New York, to watch U.S. golfers take on their European counterparts at the first day of the Ryder Cup.

The president was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos as he settled into his seat behind thick bulletproof glass and increased security surrounding him.

Golfers had already begun play when Air Force One buzzed overhead as the crowd applauded. His arrival came as the U.S. players fell behind early to their overseas mates, and some of the players were hoping his presence would be inspiring.

"We just had the president fly over in his Air Force One," United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley said, "so I have a feeling things are going to turn here."

Stepping off the plane, Trump joked he decided to attend the tournament to give the struggling American team a boost.

"The team is not doing so well, so when I heard that, I said, let's go on the plane, we have to fly and help them," Trump said. "We'll get it done, one way or the other, we'll get it done."

Trump's Fashion Faux Pas

However, many critics on social media felt Trump was the one in need of help, after his surprising wardrobe choice garnered a less-than-enthusiastic response.

The 79-year-old was ridiculed for wearing specialized golf shoes to the event, looking like he was ready to step up to the green.

"Don’t we usually clown people who wear their golf shoes to tourneys?" one person mocked, as another piled on: "Maybe Trump can step in for one of the guys this afternoon. He is club champion after all…"

A third person tweeted: "Trump showing up in his golf shoes like a little kid with a glove at a baseball game."

As a third person brought up: "What an incredible waste of taxpayer dollars. Unless the Epstein files are at the turn…"

Trump's Seat At Charlie Kirk's Memorial Was Covered

Security levels were unprecedented at Bethpage in light of the current political climate. A series of TSA-level screening stations welcomed spectators, while snipers could be seen on the clubhouse roof and other vantage points.

Trump attended the match with his 18-year-old granddaughter, Kai, a golfer herself who has committed to the University of Miami's collegiate golf program.

The two watched the action and waved to the crowd from behind a thick plate of bulletproof glass, just as he did when he addressed the crowd at Charlie Kirk's recent memorial service.

Ever since the conservative activist was gunned down while sitting out in the open during a college rally, politicians, celebrities, and others have all beefed up their personal protection in fear of additional attacks.

Speeches Were Delivered Behind Glass

An estimated 95,000 people filled the areas in and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday for a celebration of Kirk's life.

As he waited to speak, Trump sat in a luxury box behind several slabs of bulletproof glass. Even the main speaker's podium itself was surrounded by thick glass, something extremely rare for an indoor event.

However, since Kirk was brutally shot in the neck as he spoke with college students, security precautions have been increased for nearly everyone.

