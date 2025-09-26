Trump Brutally Mocked Over Bizarre Outfit Choice For 2025 Ryder Cup... As Prez Is Forced To Watch Golfers From Bulletproof Glass Box Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The president was greeted with a mix of cheers and boos as he settled into his seat behind thick bulletproof glass and increased security surrounding him.

President Trump ditched his trademark red tie and fancy shoes for a more relaxed open collar and golf cleats, RadarOnline.com can report, as he arrived in Farmingdale, New York, to watch U.S. golfers take on their European counterparts at the first day of the Ryder Cup .

Golfers had already begun play when Air Force One buzzed overhead as the crowd applauded. His arrival came as the U.S. players fell behind early to their overseas mates, and some of the players were hoping his presence would be inspiring.

"We just had the president fly over in his Air Force One," United States Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley said, "so I have a feeling things are going to turn here."

Stepping off the plane, Trump joked he decided to attend the tournament to give the struggling American team a boost.

"The team is not doing so well, so when I heard that, I said, let's go on the plane, we have to fly and help them," Trump said. "We'll get it done, one way or the other, we'll get it done."