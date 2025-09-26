'Life is Sent to Test Us': Prince William Reflects on 'the Hardest Year He's Ever Had' and 'Overcoming' Heartbreaking Challenges During Vulnerable Chat With Eugene Levy
Sept. 26 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Prince William has opened up on 2024 being "the hardest year he's ever had" in an emotional interview with actor Eugene Levy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As William, 43, reflected on the past 12 months, he told Levy: "Life is sent to test us."
Prince William Serves As Eugene Levy's Windsor Castle Tour Guide For 'The Reluctant Traveler'
William and Levy's paths crossed for the actor's AppleTV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, which brought the Schitt's Creek star to Windsor Castle.
The future king served as Levy's castle tour guide. William showed off his own comedic chops as he joked with Levy, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere."
After walking around the castle grounds, William sat down for a pint with Levy, 78, at a local pub, and the conversation turned serious as he discussed the challenges last year threw at his family.
Prince William Confesses '2024 Was the Hardest Year I've Ever Had'
The king-in-waiting confessed: "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had.
"You know, life is sent to test us, as well. And being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."
Last year certainly tested William. His beloved wife, Kate Middleton, sparked health concerns after she took an unusual step back from public life.
After weeks of brutal speculation online, which included secret split and cheating rumors against William, Middleton announced in March 2024 she had been diagnosed with cancer following an abdominal surgery in January 2024.
Despite Middleton's announcement, gossip continued to swirl about their marriage as the princess underwent cancer treatment.
While the mother-of-three fought for her life, William's father, King Charles III, was also diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer in February 2024.
Charles' cancer bombshell prompted royal renegade Prince Harry to hop on a plane and fly to London, where he briefly spoke to his father before boarding his flight home to California.
Meanwhile, William continued to clash with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle – and insiders claimed he planned to remove their royal titles when he takes over for his ailing father.
Prince William 'Disgusted' By Prince Harry 'Manipulating' Dad King Charles
The Prince of Wales previously described 2024 as "brutal" and said having to watch as his wife and father battled cancer was "dreadful."
As RadarOnline.com reported, William's 2024 frustrations, particularly his feud with Harry and Markle, carried over to this year.
Sources claimed William is "disgusted" with Harry for manipulating their cancer-stricken father into a reunion, which was said to be a "significant" step towards reconciliation.
An insider said: "It sickens William that Harry has wormed his way back into his father's affections. To him, it's just wrong on every level – and utterly ridiculous."