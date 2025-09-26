'Life is Sent to Test Us': Prince William Reflects on 'the Hardest Year He's Ever Had' and 'Overcoming' Heartbreaking Challenges During Vulnerable Chat With Eugene Levy

William and Levy's paths crossed for the actor's AppleTV+ travel series, The Reluctant Traveler, which brought the Schitt's Creek star to Windsor Castle.

The future king served as Levy's castle tour guide. William showed off his own comedic chops as he joked with Levy, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere."

After walking around the castle grounds, William sat down for a pint with Levy, 78, at a local pub, and the conversation turned serious as he discussed the challenges last year threw at his family.