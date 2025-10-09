Your tip
Carrie Underwood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Leaves Animal Activists Furious! Country Darling Boasts About Moose Meat Despite Claiming She's 'Vegetarian' — 'People Are Getting Sick of Her Two-Faced Talk'

Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood angers animal activists as she boasts about moose meat despite vegetarian claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Carnivore Carrie Underwood has bitten off more than she can chew – animal-loving fans are furious that she's firing up the meat grill after promising mere months ago she was a "wannabe vegan," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's baffling that Carrie would brag about having hunks of meat in the freezer and not letting them go to waste by cooking up stew and canning it," said a miffed mole.

Meat Madness

An insider said Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, is an avid hunter who openly embraces his love of meat.
An insider said Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, is an avid hunter who openly embraces his love of meat.

Underwood, 42, recently posted photos of her homemade moose stew – which sent some fans reeling in revulsion.

And although her husband, Mike Fisher, loves his meat, Underwood has gone on record saying she would never cook any for him.

"I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meat, he gon' have to make that himself," she once said.

But her moose stew is hardly a vegetarian delight, and some have a beef with Underwood for being a hypocrite.

Carrie's Meat Shock Waves

Animal activists were shocked by Underwood's photos of homemade moose stew.
Animal activists were shocked by Underwood's photos of homemade moose stew.

"Carrie made herself out to be a conscientious vegetarian who tries to eat clean and green and healthy," said an insider.

"Mike is an avid hunter and may have killed the moose himself, but either way, it's sending shock waves among fans and animal activists that Carrie would have anything to do with it."

Two-Faced Claims

Some are reportedly roasting Underwood for showing support to conservative politicians.
Some are reportedly roasting Underwood for showing support to conservative politicians.

It's not the first time something Underwood did stuck in the craw of fans. Some are roasting her for cozying up to conservative politicians after expressing support for LGBTQ rights.

"People are getting sick of her two-faced talk, some of them quite literally," said a source. "They're appalled."

