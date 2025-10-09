EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Leaves Animal Activists Furious! Country Darling Boasts About Moose Meat Despite Claiming She's 'Vegetarian' — 'People Are Getting Sick of Her Two-Faced Talk'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Carnivore Carrie Underwood has bitten off more than she can chew – animal-loving fans are furious that she's firing up the meat grill after promising mere months ago she was a "wannabe vegan," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's baffling that Carrie would brag about having hunks of meat in the freezer and not letting them go to waste by cooking up stew and canning it," said a miffed mole.
Meat Madness
Underwood, 42, recently posted photos of her homemade moose stew – which sent some fans reeling in revulsion.
And although her husband, Mike Fisher, loves his meat, Underwood has gone on record saying she would never cook any for him.
"I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meat, he gon' have to make that himself," she once said.
But her moose stew is hardly a vegetarian delight, and some have a beef with Underwood for being a hypocrite.
Carrie's Meat Shock Waves
"Carrie made herself out to be a conscientious vegetarian who tries to eat clean and green and healthy," said an insider.
"Mike is an avid hunter and may have killed the moose himself, but either way, it's sending shock waves among fans and animal activists that Carrie would have anything to do with it."
Two-Faced Claims
It's not the first time something Underwood did stuck in the craw of fans. Some are roasting her for cozying up to conservative politicians after expressing support for LGBTQ rights.
"People are getting sick of her two-faced talk, some of them quite literally," said a source. "They're appalled."