EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Leaves Animal Activists Furious! Country Darling Boasts About Moose Meat Despite Claiming She's 'Vegetarian' — 'People Are Getting Sick of Her Two-Faced Talk'

Underwood, 42, recently posted photos of her homemade moose stew – which sent some fans reeling in revulsion.

And although her husband, Mike Fisher, loves his meat, Underwood has gone on record saying she would never cook any for him.

"I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meat, he gon' have to make that himself," she once said.

But her moose stew is hardly a vegetarian delight, and some have a beef with Underwood for being a hypocrite.