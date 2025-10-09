Will Smith has been getting cozy with estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith for the first time in years and they're living together again, too – but cynical friends are saying it's a farce and has more to do with money than love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret they've stalled on divorcing because of their shared finances," said an insider. "Now they've decided not to divorce at all. They realized that splitting up for good would be very bad for business – that it's better to be this celebrity couple because it gets them lots of fan attention and free press."