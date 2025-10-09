Your tip
Exclusive

Back On... Again? Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Moving in Together — But Pals Suspect It's for Financial Reasons

Will Smith and Jada
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith spark reconciliation rumors after moving in together amid speculation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 9 2025

Will Smith has been getting cozy with estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith for the first time in years and they're living together again, too – but cynical friends are saying it's a farce and has more to do with money than love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret they've stalled on divorcing because of their shared finances," said an insider. "Now they've decided not to divorce at all. They realized that splitting up for good would be very bad for business – that it's better to be this celebrity couple because it gets them lots of fan attention and free press."

Stepping Out Together

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together at Nobu in Malibu.
Source: MEGA

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were spotted together at Nobu in Malibu.

On September 6, Will, 57, and Jada, 54, gave onlookers an eyeful as they stepped out in public together for the first time in almost a year. They went for a meal at celeb magnet Nobu in Malibu and left the eatery smiling and laughing before driving off in the Bad Boys star's white Lamborghini.

"They're not fooling anyone with the happy act," said an insider. "It's clear to their friends they're weathering the storm as a couple to protect their reputations and joint business interests."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the couple's fortunes have fallen ever since Slapgate, when Will whacked Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars over a joke made at Jada's expense.

Maybe he thought he was fighting for Jada's honor that evening, but some pals are urging Will to tread carefully in case she reels him back in, only to stomp on him all over again.

Jada has reportedly moved back into Will's Calabasas mansion.
Source: MEGA

Jada has reportedly moved back into Will's Calabasas mansion.

Sources said the couple had been living separately, with Will taking up the 25,000-square-foot mansion in Calabasas and Jada holed up at a smaller property a few miles away in Hidden Hills.

"Now Jada's moved back into the main house, even though she's keeping hold of her other base," shared the insider. "They're taking things day by day."

Bound By Family

Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and Trey Smith remain central to Will and Jada's family ties.
Source: MEGA

Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, and Trey Smith remain central to Will and Jada's family ties.

The couple, who wed on Dec. 31, 1997, share son Jaden [Smith], 27, daughter Willow, 24, and Will's son Trey, 32, from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.

"For all their troubles, ultimately they're bound by family as well as business – including a successful production company – so it would be an almighty mess to sit down with lawyers," continued the source.

"It's better for their image to look like this power couple."

