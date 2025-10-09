EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'The Brady Bunch’ Curse Filled With Drugs, Body Issues and Nasty Feuds – Radar Lifts the Lid on Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of the Beloved '60s Sitcom

Eve Plumb (Jan Brady)

After the beloved show ended, Eve Plumb and McCormick took sibling rivalry to a new level.

Instead of "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia," it became "Maureen, Maureen, Maureen" as McCormick penned her memoir and, while promoting it, claimed the TV sisters had once locked lips. "Oh yeah, we kissed," she said, to be exact.

That started whispers of a "lesbian affair," and a fuming Plumb, 67, accused McCormick of making up the story to sell books.

Their bad blood boiled so hot that, reportedly, it torpedoed a planned 2010 talk show reunion, because they didn't even want to be in the same room together.

They were able to patch things up for the 2019 HGTV reality show A Very Brady Renovation, in which Susan Olsen (Cindy) laughed off the notion that she had to repair her on-screen sisters' relationship.

"There was no remedy needed," Olsen assured.

For her part, Plumb said she dodged a sad child star upbringing. And she avoided being typecast as a goody-goody with her gritty TV movie Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway, which she said "was the giant leap that sent me from being Jan Brady to being an adult actress."